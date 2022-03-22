Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole Anchor Lollapalooza Lineup

LATEST
Lollapalooza’s home base of Chicago announced the lineup for its 2022 edition Tuesday morning, with Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day, Doja Cat, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby and Kygo standing in bold font atop the flyer. Lollapalooza 2022 is scheduled for Chicago’s Grand Park from July 28-31.

Tickets for Lollapalooza 2022 are available beginning at 12 p.m. (central time), with 4-day General Admission passes starting at $350 plus fees. GA+ passes start at $650 plus fees, with VIP beginning at $1500 plus fees and Platinum for $4,200 plus fees for those who need things like “luxurious climate-controlled Platinum Lounge” access and golf cart shuttle transportation as part of their festival experience.

No announcement has been made regarding who will play at what time or on what stages in the sprawling event. Other artists making the lineup include Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Toliver, Charli XCX, Idles, Turnstile, Kaskade, Rezz, Zhu, YG, Dominic Fike, King Princess, and many, many more. Janes Addiction, which includes festival co-founder Perry Farrell, is listed as a special guest for the festival.

Health and safety plans for Lollapalooza 2022 have not yet been determined. In the event’s FAQ, the entry policy simply contains a disclaimer that “preventative health measures (e.g. proof of negative COVID-19 test or full COVID-19 vaccination, masks) may be required for this show. Details of any necessary measures will be communicated as early as possible.”

For the festival’s 2021 return, the city of Chicago used tickets as incentives to spur a vaccination drive, passing out 1,200 tickets for city residents who got the shot at four vaccination events in June of last year.

