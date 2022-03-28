Oak View Group Taps Joe Giordano as VP of Arena/Stadium Alliance

Oak View Group has brought in entertainment veteran Joe Giordano to serve as Vice President of its Arena & Stadium Alliance, the company announced...

Oak View Group has brought in entertainment veteran Joe Giordano to serve as Vice President of its Arena & Stadium Alliance, the company announced Friday. The alliance is a collection of 38 venues sharing resources on booking, content development, procurement, and sponsorship sales. Giordano joins it after almost a decade working for ASM Global, most recently as Assistant GM at BOK center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“I know what it’s like to manage a building that must punch well above its weight to attract major shows. I know the importance of entrepreneurialism and creativity in our industry,” Giordano said. “I’m a building operator, and this business is personal to me. To this end, I understand the collective impact the Alliance yields, and I want to make sure every Alliance member continues to feel supported by the power of Oak View Group working on their behalf – from Global Partnerships to Content & Booking to an entire array of arena services. I’m excited to get started!”

Joe Giordano has joined Oak View Group as the new Vice President of our Arena & Stadium Alliance. pic.twitter.com/NNcbliWLvq — OVG (@oakviewgroup) March 25, 2022

In a release announcing Giordano’s appointment, OVG referred to him as “one of the industry’s top live entertainment booking professionals. It cited his stewardship at the BOK Center, which helped Tulsa draw top-rank touring artists despite it being the 49th-largest market by size in the country. During his tenure, the venue hosted NCAA basketball first-and-second round tournament events three times, hosted the Big 12 Wrestling championship for seven straight years, and is in line to host the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championship.

“Joe’s success has been driven by his deep relationships – with his colleagues and clients, as well as with top industry touring professionals, promoters, agents, artist management and athletic directors,” says Chris Granger, President of OVG360, who will serve as Giordano’s superior within the company. “He’s an inclusive and proactive leader, focused on helping others succeed; he’s an expert negotiator, able to identify mutual wins; and he’s a master at content development, striking the perfect blend of strategy, creativity, and boldness. We’re thrilled to welcome Joe to the OVG family.”

Jeff Nickler, who preceded Giordano in the Arena & Stadium Alliance, will remain with the company as Senior VP and GM of the soon to open Moody Center in Austin, which is scheduled to open in April and already has a full lineup of upcoming events.