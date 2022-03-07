Phoebe Bridgers Announces 2022 “Reunion Tour” Dates
Fresh off of being announced as one of the acts at this summer’s Glastonbury Music Festival, Phoebe Bridgers announced a full schedule of touring plans for the year. Her “Reunion Tour” includes shows and festival appearances spread through the spring and summer, on both sides of the Atlantic.
Her first tour since the release of Punisher, Reunion Tour dates begin in April with a stop at Arizona Federal Theatre prior to the back-to-back weekends of Coachella. May and June brings another set of dates including stops in Las Vegas, Denver, FLorida, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and New Jersey.
In late June, Bridgers tour crosses the Atlantic, where she’ll play shows in Ireland, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Czech Republic, France, and the UK in addition to her previously announced Glastonbury appearance.
The tour heads back over to North America in August, with visits to Washington, British Columbia, Oregon and California, wrapping with This Ain’t No Picnic Festival.
Tickets for Phebe Bridgers tour dates go on sale this week, with the singer opting to force her fans to register for the sale through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. That registration period is open now and remains so until Tuesday, March 8 at 12 p.m. Those who are deemed worthy will be informed on Wednesday, March 9, with the verified fan presale scheduled for Thursday, March 10. No date for a public onsale has been announced, indicating a likelyhood that Bridgers’ tour operators have no intention of releasing any to the general public, instead relying on verified fan and platinum offers for the entire allocation.
April 13, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
April 15, 2022 – Indio, CA – Coachella
April 22, 2022 – Indio, CA – Coachella
May 13, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – The Amp at Craig Ranch
May 14, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party
May 17, 2022 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 19, 2022 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 20, 2022 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
May 21, 2022 – Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
May 22, 2022 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Fest
May 24, 2022 – Tampa, FL – The Cuban Club
May 25, 2022 – St Augustine, FL – St Augustine Amphitheatre
May 27, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
May 28, 2022 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival
May 31, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
June 1, 2022 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Outdoors
June 3, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion
June 4, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach
June 8, 2022 – Montreal, QC – MTelus
June 9, 2022 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point
June 11, 2022 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
June 12, 2022 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
June 13, 2022 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 15, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell
June 20, 2022 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park
June 22, 2022 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland
June 24-25, 2022 – Somerset, UK – Glastonbury Festival
June 26, 2022 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
June 30, 2022 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival
July 2, 2022 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
July 3, 2022 – Ewijk, Netherlands – Down The Rabbit Hole Festival
July 5, 2022 – Milan, Italy – Carroponte
July 7, 2022 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Festival
July 8, 2022 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
July 9, 2022 – Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival
July 14, 2022 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Colours of Ostrava
July 17, 2022 – Paris, France – Lollapalooza Paris
July 22, 2022 – Suffolk, UK – Latitude Festival
July 23, 2022 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
July 26, 2022 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
August 7, 2022 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland
August 18, 2022 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion
August 20, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre
August 23, 2022 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park
August 25, 2022 – Troudale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheater
August 27, 2022 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre
August 28, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – This Ain’t No Picnic
