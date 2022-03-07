Phoebe Bridgers Announces 2022 “Reunion Tour” Dates

Fresh off of being announced as one of the acts at this summer’s Glastonbury Music Festival, Phoebe Bridgers announced a full schedule of touring...

Fresh off of being announced as one of the acts at this summer’s Glastonbury Music Festival, Phoebe Bridgers announced a full schedule of touring plans for the year. Her “Reunion Tour” includes shows and festival appearances spread through the spring and summer, on both sides of the Atlantic.

Her first tour since the release of Punisher, Reunion Tour dates begin in April with a stop at Arizona Federal Theatre prior to the back-to-back weekends of Coachella. May and June brings another set of dates including stops in Las Vegas, Denver, FLorida, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and New Jersey.

In late June, Bridgers tour crosses the Atlantic, where she’ll play shows in Ireland, Denmark, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Czech Republic, France, and the UK in addition to her previously announced Glastonbury appearance.

The tour heads back over to North America in August, with visits to Washington, British Columbia, Oregon and California, wrapping with This Ain’t No Picnic Festival.

Tickets for Phebe Bridgers tour dates go on sale this week, with the singer opting to force her fans to register for the sale through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan system. That registration period is open now and remains so until Tuesday, March 8 at 12 p.m. Those who are deemed worthy will be informed on Wednesday, March 9, with the verified fan presale scheduled for Thursday, March 10. No date for a public onsale has been announced, indicating a likelyhood that Bridgers’ tour operators have no intention of releasing any to the general public, instead relying on verified fan and platinum offers for the entire allocation.

Phoebe Bridgers Upcoming Tour Dates

April 13, 2022 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

April 15, 2022 – Indio, CA – Coachella

April 22, 2022 – Indio, CA – Coachella

May 13, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – The Amp at Craig Ranch

May 14, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

May 17, 2022 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 19, 2022 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 20, 2022 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

May 21, 2022 – Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

May 22, 2022 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Fest

May 24, 2022 – Tampa, FL – The Cuban Club

May 25, 2022 – St Augustine, FL – St Augustine Amphitheatre

May 27, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

May 28, 2022 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival

May 31, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

June 1, 2022 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Outdoors

June 3, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

June 4, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

June 8, 2022 – Montreal, QC – MTelus

June 9, 2022 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

June 11, 2022 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

June 12, 2022 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

June 13, 2022 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 15, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell

June 20, 2022 – Dublin, Ireland – Fairview Park

June 22, 2022 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

June 24-25, 2022 – Somerset, UK – Glastonbury Festival

June 26, 2022 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

June 30, 2022 – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

July 2, 2022 – Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

July 3, 2022 – Ewijk, Netherlands – Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

July 5, 2022 – Milan, Italy – Carroponte

July 7, 2022 – Bilbao, Spain – Bilbao BBK Festival

July 8, 2022 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

July 9, 2022 – Lisbon, Portugal – NOS Alive Festival

July 14, 2022 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Colours of Ostrava

July 17, 2022 – Paris, France – Lollapalooza Paris

July 22, 2022 – Suffolk, UK – Latitude Festival

July 23, 2022 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

July 26, 2022 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton

August 7, 2022 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland

August 18, 2022 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion

August 20, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre

August 23, 2022 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park

August 25, 2022 – Troudale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheater

August 27, 2022 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre

August 28, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – This Ain’t No Picnic