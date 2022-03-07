Fans Complain Over Sky-High Ticket Prices For The Weeknd Tour Dates

When The Weeknd wiped out his long postponed tour and announced he would be moving from arenas into stadiums in 2022, some fans were...

When The Weeknd wiped out his long postponed tour and announced he would be moving from arenas into stadiums in 2022, some fans were worried that would bring with it a big increase in price. Apparently, they were right.

Fans have taken to social media as The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn tour began its presale period on Friday, venting their frustrations at the aggressive pricing structure the singer and his team have apparently chosen for the run. The complaints are similar to those heard when Billie Eilish cancelled her 2020 shows and put new shows on sale in 2021.

“I don’t usually complain about concert prices – but the weeknd tour tickets are [brain exploding emoji],” tweeted @Farhan21 on Friday, when those who purchased tickets to the since-cancelled 2020 dates were given their opportunity to buy tickets. “Want to be on the floor? $375 (not platinum). cheapest ticket in toronto around $90 in the literal nosebleeds (500 level). Cancelled his arena tour to do stadiums and jacked up prices 3x. madness.”

Other reactions spanned the emotional spectrum from humorous to truly upset, but shared a common theme – the prices were seriously higher than anyone anticipated, particularly given the size of the venues being filled.

The weeknd ticket prices….. pic.twitter.com/Iz2sirF9Uo — rush hour (@sweethoneyy_) March 4, 2022

Is the @theweeknd on crack with these ticket prices. What an absolute joke. He’s going to be on Groupon before getting these prices. — TICKETSHELP1 (@Ticket_Help2022) March 7, 2022

I was supposed to go to see the weeknd as a gift but he cancelled the tour so i lost out on that, and then i just went to go look at prices to buy tickets myself and damn i wish i could be gifted a ticket again LMAO. — ً🧚🏽‍♀️ (@_wxnderlvst_) March 7, 2022

the weeknd’s ticket prices are disgustingly high, like actually insane. a ton of the seated tickets were more expensive than the original tour’s pit tickets and the majority were more than doja’s MEET AND GREET tickets for the cancelled hot pink tour. literally so so bad — tyler ³³³ (@nashequenched) March 4, 2022

only THE michael jackson is worth these ticket prices but $2k for the weeknd?? 🥴 https://t.co/uj0SEibKNM — ♡ (@kvhori) March 6, 2022

The Weeknd ain’t seeing the pearly gates after canceling our tickets for 2 years & then doubling all prices so nosebleeds for a stadium are over $100 each 🤐🍅🍅 — emilia (@emiliaramosss) March 4, 2022

Because they are currently in presale, we can’t see the full range of prices that are being charged, but it looks like the general range for tickets that are not “platinum” and therefore dramatically higher, is around $105 minimum after fees for the top rows of the nosebleeds in NFL stadiums, ranging to $613 for floor seats after fees. Platinum pricing is also being used liberally – for tickets to MetLife Stadium, it appears that the lower level’s first 11 rows are all “platinum” and over $500 a seat, compared to $460 for the aisle seats the rest of the way up in the section (though non-aisle seats are likely slightly less, as has become practice for Live Nation shows).

The pricing plans are an illustration of the new normal in ticketing, which appears to be prioritizing a maximization of profit on every seat in the building. Platinum and other pricing surge tactics were cited in Live Nation’s recent earnings report as the key to the company rebounding so quickly in revenue as the post-pandemic reopening continues.

Tickets are in presale now, with general public on sale beginning on Friday, March 10. We will see if the pricing strategy works out for The Weeknd, or if it backfires and turns into another Taylor Swift situation where those who wait until the last minute to purchase are treated to huge discounts when the aggressive pricing plans collapse.

The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn World Tour Dates

Fri, Jul 8 – Rogers Centre | Toronto, Canada

Thu, Jul 14 – Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA, USA

Sat, Jul 16 – Metlife | New York, NY, USA

Thu, Jul 21 – Gillette Stadium | Boston, MA, USA

Sun, Jul 24 – Soldier Field | Chicago, IL, USA

Wed, Jul 27 – Ford Field | Detroit, MI, USA

Sat, Jul 30 – Fedex Field | Washington, DC, USA

Thu, Aug 4 – Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL, USA

Sat, Aug 6 – Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, FL, USA

Thu, Aug 11 – Mercedes Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA, USA

Sun, Aug 14 – AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX, USA

Thu, Aug 18 – Empower Field At Mile High | Denver, CO, USA

Sat, Aug 20 – Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV, USA

Tue, Aug 23 – BC Place | Vancouver, Canada

Thu, Aug 25 – Lumen Field | Seattle, WA, USA

Sat, Aug 27 -Levi’s Stadium | San Francisco, CA, USA

Tue, Aug 30 – State Farm Stadium | Phoenix, AZ, USA

Fri, Sep 2 – SoFi Stadium | Los Angeles, CA, USA