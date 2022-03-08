Chris Rock, Kevin Hart Team Up for “Only Headliners Allowed” Shows

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart announced a limited run of arena shows, playing five buildings in July. The exclusive run – Rock Hart: Only...

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart announced a limited run of arena shows, playing five buildings in July. The exclusive run – Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed – pairs the iconic comics for five straight nights, all in the New York area.

Both performers had already announced plans to tour this year, with Rock launching his “Ego Death World Tour” in April and Hart heading out on his “Reality Check Tour” in the summer.

“When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year we immediately knew we needed to do something special. We have been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but we have never shared a headlining stage together – until now!!! I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books.” said Kevin Hart.

Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed kicks off on July 21st at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY stopping at Prudential Center in Newark, Madison Square Garden in New York, and PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, before wrapping in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on July 25th.

Tickets for the Chris Rock-Kevin Hart double billed shows are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 11.

Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed Dates

Thursday, July 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, July 22 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Saturday, July 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sunday, July 24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Monday, July 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

