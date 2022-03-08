Chris Rock, Kevin Hart Team Up for “Only Headliners Allowed” Shows
Chris Rock and Kevin Hart announced a limited run of arena shows, playing five buildings in July. The exclusive run – Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed – pairs the iconic comics for five straight nights, all in the New York area.
Both performers had already announced plans to tour this year, with Rock launching his “Ego Death World Tour” in April and Hart heading out on his “Reality Check Tour” in the summer.
“When Chris and I realized we were both going to be on tour this year we immediately knew we needed to do something special. We have been friends and mentors to each other for 20 years, but we have never shared a headlining stage together – until now!!! I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the return of live comedy than to co-headline a show with my brother Chris Rock. This is a major moment in comedy and one for the history books.” said Kevin Hart.
Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed kicks off on July 21st at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY stopping at Prudential Center in Newark, Madison Square Garden in New York, and PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, before wrapping in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on July 25th.
Tickets for the Chris Rock-Kevin Hart double billed shows are on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 11.
Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed Dates
Thursday, July 21 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Friday, July 22 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Saturday, July 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sunday, July 24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Monday, July 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Kevin Hart Reality Check Tour Dates – 2022
Jul 2, 7 PM – Las Vegas, NV | The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Jul 3, 7 PM – Las Vegas, NV | The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Jul 8, 8 PM – Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Jul 9, 8 PM – Atlantic City, NJ | Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Jul 10, 7 PM – Cleveland, OH | Rocket Mortgage Field House
Jul 15, 7 PM – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
Jul 16, 7 PM – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena
July 17, 7 PM – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
Jul 28, 7 PM – Boston, MA | TD Garden
Jul 29, 8 PM – Montreal, QB | Centre Bell
Aug 5, 7 PM – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
Aug 6, 7 PM – North Little Rock, AR | Simmons Bank Arena
Aug 7, 7 PM – Austin, TX | Moody Center
Aug 12, 7 PM – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Arena
Aug 13, 7 PM – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center
Aug 14, 7 PM – Oklahoma City, OK | Paycom Center
Aug 19, 7 PM – Washington, D.C. | Capitol One Arena
Aug 20, 7 PM – Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena
Aug 21, 7 PM – Norfolk, VA | Norfolk Scope Arena
Aug 25, 7 PM – Omaha, NE | CHI Health Center Omaha
Aug 26, 7 PM – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center
Aug 27, 7 PM – Madison, WI | Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
Aug 28, 7 PM – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum
Sep 9, 7 PM – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Sep 10, 7 PM – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Sep 11, 7 PM – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
Sep 15, 7 PM – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
Sep 16, 7 PM – Orlando, FL | Amway Center
Sep 17th, 7 PM – Miami, FL | FTX Arena
Sep 23, 7 PM – Chicago, IL | United Center
Sep 24, 7 PM – St Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
Sep 30, 7 PM – San Jose, CA | SAP Center
Oct 1, 7 PM – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour Dates – 2022
Sat Apr 02 – Atlantic City, NJ | Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Sat Apr 02 – Atlantic City, NJ | Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa (LATE SHOW)
Fri Apr 08 – Indio, CA | Fantasy Springs Casino*
Sat Apr 09 – Reno, NV | Silver Legacy Resort Casino
Sat Apr 09 – Reno, NV | Silver Legacy Resort Casino (LATE SHOW)
Thu Apr 14 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
Fri Apr 15 – Hollywood, FL | Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood
Sat Apr 16 – Durham, NC | DPAC
Wed Apr 20 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Bethlehem
Thu Apr 21 – Bethlehem, PA | Wind Creek Bethlehem
Fri Apr 22 – Baltimore, MD | The Lyric
Fri May 06 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Sat May 07 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Fri Jun 03 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun
Tue Jun 07 – Columbus, OH | Ohio Theatre
Thu Jun 09 – Cincinnati, OH | Taft Theatre
Sat Jun 11 – St. Louis, MO | Stifel Theatre
Tue Jun 14 – Indianapolis, IN | Murat Theatre At Old National Centre
Thu Jun 16 – Cleveland, OH | Connor Palace at Playhouse Square
Sat Jun 18 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Tue Jun 21 – Denver, CO | Bellco Theatre
Thu Jun 23 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Fri Jun 24 – Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
Sat Jun 25 – Mt Pleasant, MI | Soaring Eagle Casino*
Sun Jul 03 – Las Vegas, NV | The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Thu Jul 07 – Oakland, CA | Paramount Theatre-Oakland
Wed Jul 27 – Orlando, FL | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Fri Jul 29 – Atlanta, GA | Fox Theatre Atlanta
Sat Aug 27 – Funner, CA | Harrah’s Southern California Resort and Casino
Sun Aug 28 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Federal Theatre
Fri Sep 16 – Detroit, MI | Fox Theatre Detroit
Mon Sep 26 – Pittsburgh, PA | Benedum Center
Thu Oct 06 – New York, NY | Radio City Music Hall
Thu Oct 13 – Chicago, IL | Chicago Theatre
Tue Oct 18 – Seattle, WA | Paramount Theatre
Fri Oct 21 – Vancouver, BC | UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Thu Oct 27 – Washington, DC | DAR Constitution Hall
Thu Nov 17 – Los Angeles, CA | Dolby Theatre
