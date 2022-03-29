Roxy Music Plot Tour Celebrating 50th Anniversary of Debut Album

Roxy Music will perform together on stage for the first time in more than a decade, touring in 2022 in celebration of the 50th...

Roxy Music will perform together on stage for the first time in more than a decade, touring in 2022 in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their landmark debut. Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera, and Paul Thompson will be back together for the first time since the 2011 For Your Pleasure tour, planning 13 arena shows across North America and the UK beginning in September.

St. Vincent will be appearing on each of the Roxy Music tour stops in North America, which kick off on September 7 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. Other stops that month include Madison Square Garden in New York, United Center in Chicago, and Chase Center in San Francisco before that segment closes with a Wednesday, September 28 gig at The Forum in Los Angeles. Following that, the group heads overseas for shows in Glasgow, Manchester, and London in October.

Tickets for Roxy Music tour dates are on sale this week. though the general public ticket sale does not happen until Monday, April 4. Prior to that, there is a artist presale beginning on Tuesday, March 29.

The tour is just part of a year of celebration for Roxy Music, which is planning a re-release of each of its eight studio albums in special anniversary editions throughout the year.

Roxy Music Tour Dates

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Wed Sep 7 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto,ON

Fri Sep 9 – Capital One Arena – Washington, DC

Mon Sep 12 – Madison Square Garden – New York City, NY

Thu Sep 15 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

Sat Sep 17 – TD Garden – Boston, MA*

Mon Sep 19 – United Center – Chicago, IL

Wed Sep 21 – Moody Center – Austin, TX

Fri Sep 23 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX

Mon Sep 26 – Chase Center – San Francisco, CA

Wed Sep 28 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

U.K TOUR DATES

Mon Oct 10 – OVO Hydro – Glasgow, UK

Wed Oct 12 – AO Arena – Manchester, UK

Fri Oct 14 – The O2 – London, UK