Citi Open Tennis Announces SeatGeek as Ticketing Partner

Citi Open has announced SeatGeek as its official ticketing partner in a multi-year deal that begins with the 2022 tournament, set for July 30-August 7 in Washington, D.C. The tennis tournament is SeatGeek’s first ATP 500 partner, and its second tennis tournament, joining the Atlanta Open.

“Since taking over management of the Citi Open in 2019, MDE Tennis has made significant investments to upgrade the tournament with a focus on creating a world class fan experience,” said Citi Open Chairman and Founder of MDE Tennis Mark Ein. “The ticketing experience is a huge part of how fans interact with our event, and SeatGeek’s advanced functionality, ease of use, and experience serving some of the best sports franchises in the world made it the perfect choice for the Citi Open.”

The Citi Open/SeatGeek partnership is built on the ticketing company’s mobile-only technology, which will power event access to the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Consumers will be able to purchase tickets, sorted using the company’s “deal score” technology, and use its “rally” system to find directions to the stadium, rides home, and more all within the app. In exchange for that convenience, SeatGeek will be compiling large amounts of user data to share with the box office as part of the integration, as is standard on mobile-only ticketing systems.

SeatGeek is the official ticketing platform for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals, and the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans. SeatGeek is also the official ticketing partner of Major League Soccer, and it tickets half the English Premier League with partners like Liverpool F.C. and Manchester City F.C.

“Fans expect more from their event technology, especially when attending prestige tournaments like the Citi Open,” said Jeff Ianello, EVP of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. “Not only will we make the ticketing buying process simpler, we will focus on creating a superior experience throughout the entire fan journey. This means leveraging our Rally features to create a customized experience before, during, and after the tournament.”

Citi Open tickets are on sale now for full sessions plans, with single-session tickets set to go on sale in May. Details are available at CityOpenTennis.com