Why Don’t We Ticket Sales Held Up by Legal Battle

Why Don’t We’s upcoming tour plans are in limbo as the group is embroiled in a legal battle over its management. The legal entanglements have caused them to halt plans to put tickets on sale for the tour, which was announced last week.

“To our cherished fans: As most of you are aware, us members of Why Don’t We have been embroiled in litigation with Signature Entertainment for the express purpose of exerting more control over our careers,” the group announced on Twitter early Tuesday morning. Due to legal complications, we have been forced to postpone the pre-sale and public on-sale of our 2022 North American Tour. We hope to announce new pre-sale and public on-sale dates as soon as possible.”

important message from us.. love u guys pic.twitter.com/goIbVKYmvv — Why Don’t We 🖤🔙 (@whydontwemusic) April 5, 2022

Tickets had been scheduled to go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 8, with presales beginning Tuesday.

The Los Angeles quintet—Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, and Zach Herron – have reportedly been in the middle of dueling lawsuits between their current manager and his former partner and co-manager David Loeffler.

From Billboard:

According to a lawsuit Loeffler filed on Aug. 17, the five members of Why Don’t We — Jack Avery, Corbyn Besson, Zach Herron, Jonah Marais and Daniel Seavey — are refusing to sign a recording agreement with Atlantic Records or perform as a group until Phillips is reinstated as the group’s sole manager. Loeffler is suing all five members for anticipatory breach of contract and suing Phillips for tortious interference with a business relationship over the band’s refusal to sign the Atlantic deal. Meanwhile, Phillips’s lawsuit alleges Loeffler abused members of Why Don’t We and “irreparably damaged” the management company they created by engaging in “nightmarish behavior,” including “daily verbal abuse, screaming at them at the top of his lungs, sometimes for 10-20 minutes.” Phillips’ suit also claims Loeffler “forced the five members to share two small bedrooms, even though the house had a spare, unused bedroom that was upstairs.”

It is unclear how long the legal entanglements may take to unravel – the first scheduled show on the tour is in mid-June. Any lengthy delay could put that and any other plans for touring in jeopardy for 2022, given the need to have enough time to sell tickets before the shows. The full scheduled tour and ticket links are included below.

Why Don’t We Tour Dates

Fri Jun 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

Sun Jun 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Fri Jun 24 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 25 – Chicago, IL – The Pavilion at Ravinia*

Mon Jun 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Tue Jun 28 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Thu Jun 30 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

Fri Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Sat Jul 02 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amp at White River State Park

Tue Jul 05 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

Wed Jul 06 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Fri Jul 08 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Jul 09 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap*

Sun Jul 10 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Tue Jul 12 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center*

Wed Jul 13 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Thu Jul 14 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Jul 16 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amp

Sun Jul 17 – Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Tue Jul 19 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Wed Jul 20 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amp

Fri Jul 22 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sat Jul 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun Jul 24 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Tue Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed Jul 27 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Fri Jul 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sat Jul 30 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 31 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Wed Aug 03 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Fri Aug 05 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Sat Aug 06 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

Sun Aug 07 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Wed Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Aug 13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amp

Tue Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Wed Aug 17 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Open Air Theatre

Thu Aug 18 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 19 – Las Vegas, CA – Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan*

Sun Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Mon Aug 22 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 24 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre