Why Don’t We Plot The Good Times Only Tour

Why Don’t We announced plans for extensive touring in 2022, plotting the 44-city The Good Times Only tour beginning in June. The tour will feature special guests The Aces and JVKE, winding through North America through the end of August.
The Los Angeles quintet—Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, and Zach Herron – kick off The Good Times Only tour with a show on June 17 at USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City and close it out on August 24 at White River Amphitheatre in Seattle. In between, stops include Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Place Bell in Montreal, Jones Beach in New York, Wolf Trap in Virginia, The Armory in Minneapolis, and the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.
Tickets for Why Don’t We’s The Good Times Only tour dates are on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8. Presale openings begin on Tuesday, April 5 for many performances.
Fri Jun 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater
Sun Jun 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wed Jun 22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
Fri Jun 24 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 25 – Chicago, IL – The Pavilion at Ravinia*
Mon Jun 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Tue Jun 28 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Thu Jun 30 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion
Fri Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Sat Jul 02 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amp at White River State Park
Tue Jul 05 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
Wed Jul 06 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach
Fri Jul 08 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Jul 09 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap*
Sun Jul 10 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
Tue Jul 12 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center*
Wed Jul 13 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann
Thu Jul 14 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat Jul 16 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amp
Sun Jul 17 – Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
Tue Jul 19 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Wed Jul 20 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amp
Fri Jul 22 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Sat Jul 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Sun Jul 24 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center
Tue Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
Wed Jul 27 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Fri Jul 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Sat Jul 30 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 31 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center
Wed Aug 03 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square
Fri Aug 05 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Sat Aug 06 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion
Sun Aug 07 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Wed Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat Aug 13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amp
Tue Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
Wed Aug 17 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Open Air Theatre
Thu Aug 18 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 19 – Las Vegas, CA – Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan*
Sun Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Mon Aug 22 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 24 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre
