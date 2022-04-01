Why Don’t We Plot The Good Times Only Tour

Why Don’t We announced plans for extensive touring in 2022, plotting the 44-city The Good Times Only tour beginning in June. The tour will...

Why Don’t We announced plans for extensive touring in 2022, plotting the 44-city The Good Times Only tour beginning in June. The tour will feature special guests The Aces and JVKE, winding through North America through the end of August.

The Los Angeles quintet—Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, and Zach Herron – kick off The Good Times Only tour with a show on June 17 at USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City and close it out on August 24 at White River Amphitheatre in Seattle. In between, stops include Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, Place Bell in Montreal, Jones Beach in New York, Wolf Trap in Virginia, The Armory in Minneapolis, and the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

NO MORE WAITING… SEE YOU THIS SUMMER! THE GOOD TIMES ONLY TOUR! 🤍 We are hitting the road with special guests @theacesofficial & @jvkesongs!!! Tickets go on sale April 8th at 10AM local!! Let’s have a summer to remember!! See ya there! pic.twitter.com/jd7y49fD2b — Why Don’t We 🖤🔙 (@whydontwemusic) March 31, 2022

Tickets for Why Don’t We’s The Good Times Only tour dates are on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8. Presale openings begin on Tuesday, April 5 for many performances.

Full tour details and links to ticketing websites are below:

Fri Jun 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

Sun Jun 19 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 22 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Fri Jun 24 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 25 – Chicago, IL – The Pavilion at Ravinia*

Mon Jun 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Tue Jun 28 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Thu Jun 30 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

Fri Jul 01 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Sat Jul 02 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amp at White River State Park

Tue Jul 05 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

Wed Jul 06 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Fri Jul 08 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Jul 09 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap*

Sun Jul 10 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Tue Jul 12 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Event Center*

Wed Jul 13 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Thu Jul 14 – Darien Lake, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat Jul 16 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amp

Sun Jul 17 – Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Tue Jul 19 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Wed Jul 20 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amp

Fri Jul 22 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sat Jul 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Sun Jul 24 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Tue Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed Jul 27 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Fri Jul 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Sat Jul 30 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 31 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center

Wed Aug 03 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

Fri Aug 05 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Sat Aug 06 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

Sun Aug 07 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Wed Aug 10 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Aug 12 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Aug 13 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amp

Tue Aug 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Wed Aug 17 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Open Air Theatre

Thu Aug 18 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 19 – Las Vegas, CA – Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan*

Sun Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Mon Aug 22 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 24 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre