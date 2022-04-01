TicketSmarter, Future Legends Complex Announce Naming Rights Deal

TicketSmarter Stadium will serve as the centerpiece of the Future Legends multipurpose sports complex in Colorado after a naming rights deal that will last...

TicketSmarter Stadium will serve as the centerpiece of the Future Legends multipurpose sports complex in Colorado after a naming rights deal that will last through at least 2032. The 118-acre complex in Windsor, Colorado in will feature the 6,500 seat stadium as its hub, home to the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC and the Northern Colorado Owlz professional teams.

“We are thrilled to partner with Future Legends to support both youth and professional sports in Northern Colorado,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “This state-of-the-art development is a premier destination, and we look forward to welcoming guests from across the country to exceptional games and events at TicketSmarter Stadium as the title sponsor and primary ticketing provider for the Northern Colorado Owlz and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC.”

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC plays in USL League One and will have all of its matches at TicketSmarter Stadium broadcast live on ESPN+. The Northern Colorado Owlz play in the Pioneer Baseball League Presented by Ticketsmarter. The stadium will also host concerts, with its capacity expanding to over 20,000 for such events, making it the largest venue in northern Colorado to regularly host live music performances.

“We are so fortunate to partner with TicketSmarter,” said Jeff Katofsky managing member of Future Legends. “Their ticketing platforms make our site, including TicketSmarter Stadium, an advanced ticketing experience for our fans and guests for the next decade.”

TicketSmarter Stadium is scheduled to open in 2022, with both teams playing in alternate venues while it is under construction.

TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of Rose Bowl Stadium and the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events. It has been aggressive in its deal-making, serving as the official ticket resale partner of over 35 collegiate conferences, 300+ universities, and hundreds of events and venues nationally. It is also the title sponsor of the Pioneer Baseball League.

Windsor, Colorado is located outside of Fort Collins, roughly halfway between Denver and the Wyoming border.