LATEST
Five Finger Death Punch Announces Tour Joined by Megadeth Five Finger Death Punch Announces Tour Joined by Megadeth

Five Finger Death Punch Announces Tour Joined by Megadeth

ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours April 18, 2022 Dave Clark 0

5FDP1 Five Finger Death Punch12 Five Finger Death Punch tickets1 Five Finger Death Punch tour1 Five Finger Death Punch tour dates1 Megadeth15 Megadeth Tickets1 Megadeth Tour1 Megadeth Tour Dates1 The HU1
Five Finger Death Punch have announced touring plans for 2022, joined by metal legends Megadeth. The tour will be in support of 5FDP’s upcoming... Five Finger Death Punch Announces Tour Joined by Megadeth

Five Finger Death Punch have announced touring plans for 2022, joined by metal legends Megadeth. The tour will be in support of 5FDP’s upcoming studio album, expected to be released this year. The title track, Afterlife, was released concurrently with the announcement of touring plans.

Tickets for the tour dates are available now, having first been made available to those who signed up for the newly-formed Five Finger Death Punch fan club, and then to the general public at the end of the week. Links to purchase tickets at both primary and secondary ticket market websites are included below.

In addition to Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch will be joined by The HU and Fire From The Gods on the tour, which will kick off in Portland, Oregon on August 19. Tour dates run for nearly two months in North America, wrapping with an October 15 performance at USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City. In between, stops include Shoreline Amphitheater (Mountain View, CA), PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC), Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA), Hersheypark Stadium (Hershey, PA), Walmart AMP (Rogers, AR), and Ball Arena in Denver. The bands are reportedly planning on adding additional dates to the tour along the way.

Megadeth will be along for all but two shows on the tour, having already toured through much of April and May alongside Lamb of God on the “Metal Tour of the Year.”

Five Finger Death Punch Ticket Links

Megadeth Ticket Links

Five Finger Death Punch tickets at Ticketmaster
Five Finger Death Punch tickets at AXS
Five Finger Death Punch tickets at Event Tickets Center
Five Finger Death Punch tickets at SeatGeek
Five Finger Death Punch tickets at StubHub
Five Finger Death Punch tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Five Finger Death Punch tickets at TicketSmarter
Five Finger Death Punch tickets at Vivid Seats		Megadeth tickets at Ticketmaster
Megadeth tickets at AXS
Megadeth tickets at Event Tickets Center
Megadeth tickets at SeatGeek
Megadeth tickets at StubHub
Megadeth tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Megadeth tickets at TicketSmarter
Megadeth tickets at Vivid Seats

Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth Tour Dates

Fri Aug 19 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sat Aug 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater
Tue Aug 23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater
Wed Aug 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater
Fri Aug 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sat Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Tue Aug 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Thu Sep 1 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Fri Sep 2 – Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tue Sep 6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Wed Sep 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Sep 9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat Sep 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Mon Sep 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Wed Sep 14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Thu Sep 15 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sat Sep 17 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sun Sep 18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Tue Sep 20 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Wed Sep 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake**
Fri Sep 23 – Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Sat Sep 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Sep 27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater**
Wed Sep 28 –Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Fri Sep 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Sat Oct 1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Tue Oct 4 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Wed Oct 5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Fri Oct 7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
Sat Oct 8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Mon Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Wed Oct 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Fri Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sat Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2006 - 2021 TicketNews®