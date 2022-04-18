Five Finger Death Punch Announces Tour Joined by Megadeth

Five Finger Death Punch have announced touring plans for 2022, joined by metal legends Megadeth. The tour will be in support of 5FDP’s upcoming...

Five Finger Death Punch have announced touring plans for 2022, joined by metal legends Megadeth. The tour will be in support of 5FDP’s upcoming studio album, expected to be released this year. The title track, Afterlife, was released concurrently with the announcement of touring plans.

We’re finally heading back out on tour with @Megadeth @TheHuOfficial & @firefromthegods!

On sale April 15th at 10am local Join the new Death Punch Fan Club and get exclusive access to tix starting today at 10am

You can access & join on the web too! – https://t.co/SQtIeSujpt pic.twitter.com/E0CNpnGgaL — Five Finger Death Punch (@FFDP) April 12, 2022

Tickets for the tour dates are available now, having first been made available to those who signed up for the newly-formed Five Finger Death Punch fan club, and then to the general public at the end of the week. Links to purchase tickets at both primary and secondary ticket market websites are included below.

In addition to Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch will be joined by The HU and Fire From The Gods on the tour, which will kick off in Portland, Oregon on August 19. Tour dates run for nearly two months in North America, wrapping with an October 15 performance at USANA Amphitheater in Salt Lake City. In between, stops include Shoreline Amphitheater (Mountain View, CA), PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC), Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA), Hersheypark Stadium (Hershey, PA), Walmart AMP (Rogers, AR), and Ball Arena in Denver. The bands are reportedly planning on adding additional dates to the tour along the way.

Megadeth will be along for all but two shows on the tour, having already toured through much of April and May alongside Lamb of God on the “Metal Tour of the Year.”

Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth Tour Dates

Fri Aug 19 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Aug 20 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheater

Tue Aug 23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheater

Wed Aug 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheater

Fri Aug 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sat Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Tue Aug 30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu Sep 1 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri Sep 2 – Houston, TX –The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Sep 6 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Wed Sep 7 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Sep 9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Sep 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Mon Sep 12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wed Sep 14 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Thu Sep 15 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sat Sep 17 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sun Sep 18 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Sep 20 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Wed Sep 21 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake**

Fri Sep 23 – Scranton, PA – Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sat Sep 24 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Sep 27 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater**

Wed Sep 28 –Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Fri Sep 30 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sat Oct 1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Tue Oct 4 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Wed Oct 5 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Oct 7 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds

Sat Oct 8 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Mon Oct 10 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 12 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheater