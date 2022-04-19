Wu Tang Clan, NAS Announce New York State of Mind Tour Dates

Wu Tang Clan and Nas are planning on bringing their New York State of Mind to the U.S. in the early fall of 2022,...

Wu Tang Clan and Nas are planning on bringing their New York State of Mind to the U.S. in the early fall of 2022, though interestingly the newly announced tour dates don’t include any actual dates in New York. The rap legends will be co-headlining 25 dates with tickets on sale beginning this week.

Pass the mic 🎤 @WuTangClan and @Nas are bringing the #NewYorkStateofMind Tour! Tickets on sale April 26th at 10am here https://t.co/8CxQnAZ09K pic.twitter.com/wZLBAaAMqu — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 19, 2022

The tour comes on the heels of the recent announcement by the Library of Congress that the Wu Tang Clan’s landmark 1993 debut record Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) will be preserved as part of the national recording registry.

The tour featuring Wu Tang Clan and Nas launches with an August 30 performance at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis and wraps on October 4 with a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. In between, other stops include Budweiser Stage (Toronto), Jiffy Lube Live (Bristow, VA), PNC Music Pavilion (Charlotte, NC), Toyota Center (Houston), and FivePoint Amphitheatre (Irvine, CA). No New York stops are currently scheduled, though the groups will be playing on September 13 at Newark’s Prudential Center across the Hudson River from the city.

Tickets for New York State of Mind tour dates are on sale to the general public beginning Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time to each venue. Prior to that, there will be restricted presales for American Express cardmembers and Citi cardmembers beginning Tuesday, April 19. There will be other presales throughout this week before the general sale as well – check local venue websites and social media for details on when and how the tickets will be made available before the 26th.

The full show schedule and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Wu Tang Clan & Nas New York State of Mind Tour Dates

Tue Aug 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Thu Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoﬀ Music Center*

Fri Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sat Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^

Sun Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage^

Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

Thu Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion*

Fri Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre*

Sat Sep 10 – Mansﬁeld, MA – Xﬁnity Center*

Tue Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center^

Wed Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Fri Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiﬀy Lube Live*

Sat Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Sun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*

Tue Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Wed Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Thu Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre*

Sat Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

Mon Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

Thu Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion*

Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre*

Sat Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena^

Sun Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre*

Tue Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl^

*Citi Presale Available

^American Express® Early Access Available