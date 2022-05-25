Aerosmith Pauses Las Vegas Shows as Steven Tyler Checks into Rehab

Aerosmith announced it was putting plans for its return to the stage in Las Vegas on hold after singer Steven Tyler voluntarily checked in...

Aerosmith announced it was putting plans for its return to the stage in Las Vegas on hold after singer Steven Tyler voluntarily checked in to a rehab program for substance abuse. The Deuces are Wild shows were scheduled to begin in June at Park MGM and stretch into December, with intermittent breaks. Currently, only seven shows – scheduled for June and July – have been impacted.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” reads a statement posted to social media by the band announcing the cancellations. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

“We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows,” it continued. “Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time.”

Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time. If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds. pic.twitter.com/1nuUc5Gj1j — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) May 24, 2022

Those who purchased tickets for the impacted shows – scheduled for June 17, 20, 23, 29, and 29 and July 2 and 5 – through the box office will be refunded automatically. Fans who purchased tickets through resale marketplaces should contact their point of purchase to determine their options for a refund or credit good for future purchases.

Aerosmith’s Deuces are Wild is now scheduled to kick off after labor day, with the band confirming that its current plans are to return to the stage after Tyler has time to recover from his relapse. The first show will be on September 14, with six dates that month, two in October, four in November, and four more in December on the calendar. At the time of the initial announcement of the residency, the band had indicated the possibility of additional shows being added. The band also has two September shows scheduled for venues in New England, performing at Main Savings Bank Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine on September 4 and in their hometown of Boston at Fenway Park on September 8.

