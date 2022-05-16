Carrie Underwood Announces Massive Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Fresh off a turn at the Stagecoach Festival, Carrie Underwood announced plans for a sprawling arena tour across late 2022 and into 2023. Dubbed the Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Underwood will be joined by Jimmie Allen on all dates of the tour, which has 43 dates scheduled between October and March.
I am so excited to announce that I will officially be hitting the road for THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR! Tickets go on sale this Friday and you can get all the info at https://t.co/mGvbixgeOr. LET’S GOO! 💜💎#DenimAndRhinestones pic.twitter.com/mT43glRMYq
— Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 16, 2022
Tickets for Carrie Underwood’s tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, May 20. Presales kick off as early as Tuesday, with an “artist” presale for those receiving such codes from Underwood as well as VIP packages and “official platinum” tickets on the schedule. Other presale opportunities will begin on Wednesday and Thursday. The album Denim & Rhinestones is scheduled to be released on June 10.
“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR,” says Underwood. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”
Underwood’s fall plans kick off with an October 15 performance at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina and extend through a November 19 show at Chase Center in San Francisco. Shows pick back up on February 2 with a show at Miami’s FTX Arena, and run through a March 17 tour closer (assuming new shows aren’t added) at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. Stops along the way include Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Moody Center (Austin), Smoothie King Center (New Orleans), and Ball Arena (Denver) in the fall. Shows in the 2023 run include stops at State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.), American Airlines Center (Dallas), and Madison Square Garden.
Carrie Underwood Denim & Rhinestones Tour Dates
October 15 – Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 18 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena
October 20 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena
October 22 – Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena
October 23 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum
October 25 – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center
October 27 – Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center
October 31 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center
November 2 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
November 3 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
November 5 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center
November 7 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center
November 12 – Moline, IL | Tax Slayer Center
November 13 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center
November 15 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena
November 17 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena
November 19 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center
2023
February 2 – Miami, FL | FTX Arena
February 4 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena
February 6 – Jacksonville, FL | Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
February 7 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
February 8 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center
February 10 – State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center
February 11 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena
February 14 – Charleston, WV | Charleston Coliseum
February 15 – Washington DC | Capital One Arena
February 17 – Boston, MA | TD Garden
February 18 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
February 21 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
February 22 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center
February 24 – Charlottesville, VA | John Paul Jones Arena
February 25 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena
February 26 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena
March 1 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
March 2 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center
March 4 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena
March 8 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
March 11 – Glendale, AZ | Gila River Arena
March 13 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena
March 14 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center
March 16 – Portland, OR | MODA Center
March 17 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena
