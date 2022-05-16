Carrie Underwood Announces Massive Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Fresh off a turn at the Stagecoach Festival, Carrie Underwood announced plans for a sprawling arena tour across late 2022 and into 2023. Dubbed...

Fresh off a turn at the Stagecoach Festival, Carrie Underwood announced plans for a sprawling arena tour across late 2022 and into 2023. Dubbed the Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Underwood will be joined by Jimmie Allen on all dates of the tour, which has 43 dates scheduled between October and March.

I am so excited to announce that I will officially be hitting the road for THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR! Tickets go on sale this Friday and you can get all the info at https://t.co/mGvbixgeOr. LET’S GOO! 💜💎#DenimAndRhinestones pic.twitter.com/mT43glRMYq — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 16, 2022

Tickets for Carrie Underwood’s tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, May 20. Presales kick off as early as Tuesday, with an “artist” presale for those receiving such codes from Underwood as well as VIP packages and “official platinum” tickets on the schedule. Other presale opportunities will begin on Wednesday and Thursday. The album Denim & Rhinestones is scheduled to be released on June 10.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR,” says Underwood. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour. I’m excited to bring the new music of Denim & Rhinestones to life on tour, as well as put new spins on familiar favorites. We’ve been working hard already preparing an amazing show, and I can’t wait to see everyone on the road!”

Underwood’s fall plans kick off with an October 15 performance at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina and extend through a November 19 show at Chase Center in San Francisco. Shows pick back up on February 2 with a show at Miami’s FTX Arena, and run through a March 17 tour closer (assuming new shows aren’t added) at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. Stops along the way include Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee), Moody Center (Austin), Smoothie King Center (New Orleans), and Ball Arena (Denver) in the fall. Shows in the 2023 run include stops at State Farm Arena (Atlanta), Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.), American Airlines Center (Dallas), and Madison Square Garden.

Carrie Underwood Denim & Rhinestones Tour Dates

October 15 – Greenville, SC | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 17 – Indianapolis, IN | Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 18 – Grand Rapids, MI | Van Andel Arena

October 20 – Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena

October 22 – Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

October 23 – Milwaukee, WI | Fiserv Forum

October 25 – Minneapolis, MN | Target Center

October 27 – Grand Forks, ND | Alerus Center

October 31 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

November 2 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

November 3 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center

November 5 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

November 7 – St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

November 12 – Moline, IL | Tax Slayer Center

November 13 – Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

November 15 – Denver, CO | Ball Arena

November 17 – Salt Lake City, UT | Vivint Arena

November 19 – San Francisco, CA | Chase Center

2023

February 2 – Miami, FL | FTX Arena

February 4 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

February 6 – Jacksonville, FL | Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

February 7 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

February 8 – Charlotte, NC | Spectrum Center

February 10 – State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center

February 11 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena

February 14 – Charleston, WV | Charleston Coliseum

February 15 – Washington DC | Capital One Arena

February 17 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

February 18 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

February 21 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

February 22 – Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

February 24 – Charlottesville, VA | John Paul Jones Arena

February 25 – Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

February 26 – Detroit, MI | Little Caesars Arena

March 1 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

March 2 – Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center

March 4 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

March 8 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

March 11 – Glendale, AZ | Gila River Arena

March 13 – Los Angeles, CA | Crypto.com Arena

March 14 – Sacramento, CA | Golden 1 Center

March 16 – Portland, OR | MODA Center

March 17 – Seattle, WA | Climate Pledge Arena