ESPN’s Holly Rowe to Present World Ticket Conference Keynote

Longtime ESPN commentator and cancer research advocate Holly Rowe will serve as the keynote speaker at the World Ticket Conference in Las Vegas this summer, announced last week by the National Association of Ticket Brokers. Rowe has spent more than 20 years as one of ESPN’s go-to reporters at major events, including college football, college basketball, college softball, beach volleyball, and WNBA coverage.

Her remarks will come in the afternoon on Wednesday, July 13 following the NATB’s Annual Meeting and Luncheon, which opens the conference and trade show at The Venetian. WTC is the lone ticketing and live events-focused trade show on the calendar in 2022, having combined with Ticket Summit for their 2022 events. WTC will run through July 15, with two full days of content and meetings in addition to Wednesday’s programming, which also includes an opening cocktail party in the evening.

“We are excited to have Holly at the WTC, ” says NATB Executive Director and Counsel Gary Adler. “Her keynote address is just one piece of the great content in the works for WTC2022. There will be panels comprised of representatives from the primary side, key executives from the marketplaces, government policy experts, legends in the industry, tools of the trade pros and more. Plus, there will be sessions hosted by Ticketmaster Resale, Broker Genius and 1Ticket/DTI/Ticket Evolution. Not to mention networking cocktail parties each night. We have a record number of exhibitors and attendees and I look forward to seeing everyone in Vegas.”

Rowe began her career in sports following her graduation from the University of Utah with a degree in broadcast journalism, working at local publications and stations in Utah as well as serving as a play-by-play announcer and commentator for Fox Sports. In that career, she has covered events including the 1998 Women’s World Cup, Spain’s Running of the Bulls, ABC’s Saturday Night Football, Big Monday men’s college basketball games, the Women’s Final Four, and much more. She has been with ESPN full-time since 1998, most recently serving as one of the main analysts for this week’s NCAA Softball Tournament selection show on the network.

Having undergone treatment for stage IV melanoma, Rowe has become a tireless advocate for cancer research and prevention. Through speaking and appearances, Holly loves to support efforts that help those battling their own fight or working towards a personal goal.

Passes remain on sale for WTC, available for $699 and discounted to $399 for NATB members. The full schedule of events and networking opportunities is still being unveiled, but currently announced details are available at https://www.worldticketconference.com/schedule2022.html.