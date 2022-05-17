SeatGeek Lands First NHL Primary Deal With Florida Panthers

SeatGeek announced a multi-year deal with the Florida Panthers to serve as the primary ticketing platform for the team and events at its home...

SeatGeek announced a multi-year deal with the Florida Panthers to serve as the primary ticketing platform for the team and events at its home arena. The deal will make the New York-based ticketing company the team’s official platform for the team plus the FLA Live Arena and War Memorial Auditorium.

Florida is the first NHL team to sign-on as a primary ticketing client of SeatGeek’s enterprise business, which already has deals with franchises in the NBA, NFL, and MLS as well as multiple English Premier League and theatrical clients.

“Enhancing the fan experience at our venues, refining our inventory data analytics, and heightening business performance continues to be a core focus,” said Matthew Caldwell, President & CEO of the Florida Panthers. “As our fan attendance continues to increase, SeatGeek will play a vital role in helping us create engaging multi-generational fan experiences for years to come. We’re eager to integrate their technology into every touchpoint we have at our state-of-the-art facilities.”

FLA Live Arena is home to the NHL franchise and numerous concerts – with upcoming shows including Monsta X, New Kids On The Block, Michael Buble, and Lizzo among others. War Memorial Auditorium is in the final stages of renovation, which will feature a 144,000 sq. foot sports and entertainment hub including two NHL regulation-sized indoor rinks including the Panthers’ practice facility, and a ballroom style concert & performance venue.

Data and analytics are touted at the core of the deal, helping the organization manage hundreds of events at the two buildings.

“Technology is both fueling and reacting to the way we experience live events. Teams and venues are grappling with how to engage and develop next-generation fans, and it’s organizations like the Panthers who understand that technology is part of the solution,” said Jack Groetzinger, CEO and co-founder of SeatGeek. “In partnership with the Panthers and their state-of-the art venues, we will fundamentally shift old ways of doing business to provide fans with the best that live events have to offer.”

SeatGeek’s enterprise business has continued to add new clients as it grows. NBA clients on the platform include the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and New Orleans Pelicans, with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints also using the company as their primary ticketing platform. Broadway’s Jujamcyn Theaters switched to SeatGeek in 2021, and a large portion of the clubs in both Major League Soccer and the English Premier League are among its clients as well. Earlier this month, a deal was announced that will make SeatGeek the ticketing platform for the Fiesta Bowl, joining fellow NY6 and CFP semifinal rotation Cotton Bowl on the system. The company is in the midst of a merger with SPAC RedBall Capital, with a vote to approve the deal scheduled for June 1 that would bring the company public.

The Panthers are in the midst of the NHL playoffs this month, having captured first place in the Atlantic Division and advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 1996 with a 4-2 series win over the Washington Capitals.