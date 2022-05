NFL Tickets on Sale Tonight With League’s Schedule Release

NFL tickets will likely be sold in a flurry tonight, as the league releases its dates and times for the 2022 season. Opponents for...

NFL tickets will likely be sold in a flurry tonight, as the league releases its dates and times for the 2022 season. Opponents for each franchise – both home and away – have already been detailed (available below for those interested), but just a handful of games have been fully announced, mostly among the international contests set for London, Germany, and Mexico.

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released in a three-hour show on NFL Network on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The program will re-air for the West Coast audience at 11 p.m. ET (8 p.m. PT). Additional coverage will be available on ESPN2 in a separate two-hour program that also starts at 8 p.m. ET. Prior to that, each team will be announcing its first opponent of 2022 on social media and websites at 6 p.m.

We already know some of the contests that are scheduled for 2022, with the five international series games formalized earlier this month:

October 2: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

October 9: New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London)

October 30: Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium, London)

November 13: Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Allianz Arena, Munich)

November 21: San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals (Estadio Azteca, Mexico City)

There have been other rumors and leaks of scheduled games (CBS has a running tally of them here), but we’ll know the whole slate and tickets will be on sale beginning with the announcement show this evening. Below, we have shared links to several ticket marketplaces that will have NFL tickets available – as well as the full listing of who is playing who across all 32 teams. We’ll know dates and times beginning tonight.

NFL Ticket Links

NFL tickets at Ticketmaster

NFL tickets at SeatGeek

NFL tickets at StubHub

NFL tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

NFL tickets at TicketSmarter

NFL tickets at Vivid Seats

NFL 2022 Matchups

Here’s the complete home and away opponent list for each NFL team, courtesy of CBS Sports.