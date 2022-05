Full 2022 NFL Schedule Released and Single-Game Tickets On Sale

It may be May, but football is on the top of many sports fans minds this Friday morning, following Thursday night’s release of the...

It may be May, but football is on the top of many sports fans minds this Friday morning, following Thursday night’s release of the full NFL schedule for the 2022 season. Tickets for most games are on sale now, with games beginning in early September and running through to the Super Bowl, scheduled for Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The 2022 NFL regular season will kick off with the Buffalo Bills visiting the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Thursday, September 8. Other early highlights on the schedule include the Sunday Night Football opening contest where the Dallas Cowboys will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and un-retired QB Tom Brady, as well as the Monday Night Football opener featuring Russell Wilson heading to his former home stadium with the Denver Broncos to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Check out the full NFL team-by-team schedule and links to ticket purchase websites below:

NFL Ticket Links

NFL tickets at Ticketmaster

NFL tickets at SeatGeek

NFL tickets at StubHub

NFL tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

NFL tickets at TicketSmarter

NFL tickets at Vivid Seats

2022 NFL Team-By-Team Schedule

Teams are presented in alphabetical order (hint: use CTRL+F to skip to your team)

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills

Week 1: @ Rams, Thursday 9/8, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2: vs. Titans, Monday 9/19, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 3: @ Dolphins, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: @ Ravens, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Steelers, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: @ Chiefs, Sunday 10/16, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Packers, Sunday 10/30, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 9: @ Jets, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: vs. Vikings, Sunday 11/13, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: vs. Browns, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: @ Lions, Thursday 11/24, 12:30 p.m ET (CBS)

Week 13: @ Patriots, Thursday 12/1, 8:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime)

Week 14: vs. Jets, Sunday 12/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: vs. Dolphins, TBD

Week 16: @ Bears, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: @ Bengals, Monday 1/2, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

Week 18: vs. Patriots, TBD

Miami Dolphins

Week 1: vs. Patriots, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Ravens, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Bills, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: @ Bengals, Thursday 9/29, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 5: @ Jets, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: vs. Vikings, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: vs. Steelers, Sunday 10/23, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 8: @ Lions, Sunday 10/30, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: @ Bears, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: vs. Browns, Sunday 11/13, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: vs. Texans, Sunday 11/27, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: @ 49ers, Sunday 12/4, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: @ Chargers, Sunday 12/11, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: @ Bills, TBD

Week 16: vs. Packers, Sunday 12/25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: @ Patriots, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: vs. Jets, TBD

New England Patriots

Week 1: @ Dolphins, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Steelers, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Ravens, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: @ Packers, Sunday 10/2, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Lions, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: @ Browns, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: vs. Bears, Monday 10/24, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 8: @ Jets, Sunday 10/30, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: vs. Colts, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. Jets, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: @ Vikings, Thursday 11/24, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 13: vs. Bills, Thursday 12/1, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 14: @ Cardinals, Monday 12/12, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 15: @ Raiders, Sunday 12/18, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 16: vs. Bengals, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: vs. Dolphins, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m ET (CBS)

Week 18: @ Bills, TBD

New York Jets

Week 1: vs. Ravens, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Browns, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Bengals, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: @ Steelers, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Dolphins, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: @ Packers, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: @ Broncos, Sunday 10/23, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: vs. Patriots, Sunday 10/30, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: vs. Bills, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: @ Patriots, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Bears, Sunday 11/27, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: @ Vikings, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: @ Bills, Sunday 12/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: vs. Lions, Sunday 12/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: vs. Jaguars, Thursday 12/22, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 17: @ Seahawks, Sunday 1/1, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: @ Dolphins, TBD

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Week 1: @ Jets, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Dolphins, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: @ Patriots, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Bills, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Bengals, Sunday 10/9, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 6: @ Giants, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: vs. Browns, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: @ Buccaneers, Thursday 10/27, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 9: @ Saints, Monday 11/7, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. Panthers, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ Jaguars, Sunday 11/27, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: vs. Broncos, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: @ Steelers, Sunday 12/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: @Browns, TBD

Week 16: vs. Falcons, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: vs. Steelers, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: @ Bengals, TBD

Cincinnati Bengals

Week 1: vs. Steelers, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Cowboys, Sunday 9/18, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3: @ Jets, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: vs. Dolphins, Thursday 9/29, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 5: @ Ravens, Sunday 10/9, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 6: @Saints, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: vs, Falcons, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: @ Browns, Monday 10/31, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 9: vs. Panthers, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: @ Steelers, Sunday 11/20, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 12: @ Titans, Sunday 11/27, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 12/4, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: vs. Browns, Sunday 12/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: @ Buccaneers, Sunday 12/18, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Week 16: @ Patriots, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: vs. Bills, Monday 1/2, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

Week 18: vs. Ravens, TBD

Cleveland Browns

Week 1: @ Panthers, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Jets, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Steelers, Thursday 9/22, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 4: @ Falcons, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Chargers, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: vs. Patriots, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: @ Ravens, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: vs. Bengals, Monday 10/31, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: @ Dolphins, Sunday 11/13, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: @ Bills, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 11/27, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: @ Texans, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: @ Bengals, Sunday 12/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: vs. Ravens, TBD

Week 16: vs. Saints, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: @ Commanders, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: @ Steelers, TBD

Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 1: @ Bengals, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Patriots, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: @ Browns, Thursday 9/22, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 4: vs. Jets, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: @ Bills, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: @ Dolphins, Sunday 10/23, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 8: @ Eagles, Sunday 10/30, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs. Saints, Sunday 11/13, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: vs. Bengals, Sunday 11/20, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 12: @ Colts, Monday 11/28, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 13: @ Falcons, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: vs. Ravens, Sunday 12/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: @ Panthers, Sunday 12/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: vs. Raiders, Saturday 12/24, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 17: @ Ravens, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: vs. Browns, TBD

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Week 1: vs. Colts, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Broncos, Sunday 9/18, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: @ Bears, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: vs. Chargers, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: @ Jaguars, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: @ Raiders, Sunday 10/23, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: vs. Titans, Sunday 10/30, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: vs. Eagles, Thursday 11/3, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 10: @ Giants, Sunday 11/13, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: vs. Commanders, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ Dolphins, Sunday 11/27, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: vs. Browns, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: @ Cowboys, Sunday 12/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 12/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: @ Titans, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: @ Colts, TBD

Indianapolis Colts

Week 1: @ Texans, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Jaguars, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: vs. Titans, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: @ Broncos, Thursday 10/6, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 6: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: @ Titans, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: vs. Commanders, Sunday 10/30, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: @ Patriots, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: @ Raiders, Sunday 11/13, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: vs. Eagles, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Steelers, Monday 11/28, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 13: @ Cowboys, Sunday 12/4, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: @ Vikings, TBD

Week 16: vs. Chargers, Monday 12/26, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 17: @ Giants, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: vs. Texans, TBD

Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 1: @ Commanders, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Colts, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: @ Chargers, Sunday 9/25, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: @ Eagles, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Texans, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: @ Colts, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: vs. Giants, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: vs. Broncos (in London), Sunday 10/30, 9:30 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

Week 9: vs. Raiders, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: @ Chiefs, Sunday 11/13, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: vs. Ravens, Sunday 11/27, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: @ Lions, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: @ Titans, Sunday 12/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: vs. Cowboys, Sunday 12/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: @ Jets, Thursday 12/22, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 17: @ Texans, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: vs. Titans, TBD

Tennessee Titans

Week 1: vs. Giants, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Bills, Monday 9/19, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 3: vs. Raiders, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: @ Colts, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: @ Commanders, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: vs. Colts, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: @ Texans, Sunday 10/30, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: @ Chiefs, Sunday 11/6, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 10: vs. Broncos, Sunday 11/13, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: @ Packers, Thursday 11/17, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 12: vs. Bengals, Sunday 11/27, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: @ Eagles, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 12/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: @ Chargers, Sunday 12/18, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: vs. Texans, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: vs. Cowboys, Thursday 12/29, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 18: @ Jaguars, TBD

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos

Week 1: @ Seahawks, Monday 9/12, 8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 2: vs. Texans, Sunday 9/18, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. 49ers, Sunday 9/25, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 4: @ Raiders, Sunday 10/2, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Colts, Thursday 10/6, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 6: @ Chargers, Monday 10/17, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 7: vs. Jets, Sunday 10/23, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: @ Jaguars (in London), Sunday 10/30, 9:30 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: @ Titans, Sunday 11/13, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: vs. Raiders, Sunday 11/20, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ Panthers, Sunday 11/27, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: @ Ravens, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 12/11, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 15: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 12/18, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: @ Rams, Sunday 12/25, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS/Nickelodeon)

Week 17: @ Chiefs, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: vs. Chargers, TBD

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1: @ Cardinals, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Chargers, Thursday 9/15, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 3: @ Colts, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: @ Buccaneers, Sunday 10/2, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 5: vs. Raiders, Monday 10/10, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 6: vs. Bills, Sunday 10/16, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: @ 49ers, Sunday 10/23, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: vs. Titans, Sunday 11/6, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 10: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 11/13, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: @ Chargers, Sunday 11/20, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Rams, Sunday 11/27, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: @ Bengals, Sunday 12/4, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: @ Broncos, Sunday 12/11, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 15: @ Texans, Sunday 12/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: vs. Seahawks, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: vs. Broncos, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: @ Raiders, TBD

Las Vegas Raiders

Week 1: @ Chargers, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 9/18, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: @ Titans, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Broncos, Sunday 10/2, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: @ Chiefs, Monday 10/10, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: vs. Texans, Sunday 10/23, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: @ Saints, Sunday 10/30, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: @ Jaguars, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: vs. Colts, Sunday 11/13, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: @ Broncos, Sunday 11/20, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ Seahawks, Sunday 11/27, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: vs. Chargers, Sunday 12/4, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: @ Rams, Thursday 12/8, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 15: vs. Patriots, Sunday 12/18, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 16: @ Steelers, Saturday 12/24, 8:15 p.m. ET (NET Network)

Week 17: vs. 49ers, Sunday 1/1, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Chiefs, TBD

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 1: vs. Raiders, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Chiefs, Thursday 9/15, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 3: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 9/25, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: @ Texans, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: @ Browns, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: vs. Broncos, Monday 10/17, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 7: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 10/23, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: @ Falcons, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: @ 49ers, Sunday 11/13, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 11: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 11/20, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: @ Cardinals, Sunday 11/27, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: @ Raiders, Sunday 12/4, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: vs. Dolphins, Sunday 12/11, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: vs. Titans, Sunday 12/18, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: @ Colts, Monday 12/26, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 17: vs. Rams, Sunday 1/1, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 18: @ Broncos, TBD

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys

Week 1: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 9/11, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2: vs. Bengals, Sunday 9/18, 4:25 p.m.

Week 3: @ Giants, Monday 9/26, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 4: vs. Commanders, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: @ Rams, Sunday 10/9, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: @ Eagles, Sunday 10/16, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 7: vs. Lions, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: vs. Bears, Sunday 10/30, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: @ Packers, Sunday 11/13, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: @ Vikings, Sunday 11/20, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Giants, Thursday 11/24, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: vs. Colts, Sunday 12/4, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 14: vs. Texans, Sunday 12/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: @ Jaguars, Sunday 12/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: vs. Eagles, Saturday 12/24, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: @ Titans, Thursday 12/29, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 18: @ Commanders, TBD

New York Giants

Week 1: @ Titans, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Panthers, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: vs. Cowboys, Monday 9/26, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 4: vs. Bears, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: vs. Packers (in London), Sunday 10/9, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 6: vs. Ravens, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: @ Jaguars, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: @ Seahawks, Sunday 10/30, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs. Texans, Sunday 11/13, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: vs. Lions, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ Cowboys, Thursday 11/24, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: vs. Commanders, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: vs. Eagles, Sunday 12/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: @ Commanders, TBD

Week 16: @ Vikings, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: vs. Colts, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: @ Eagles, TBD

Philadelphia Eagles

Week 1: @ Lions, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Vikings, Monday 9/19, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Week 3: @ Commanders, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: @ Cardinals, Sunday 10/9, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: vs. Cowboys, Sunday 10/16, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Steelers, Sunday 10/30, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: @ Texans, Thursday 11/3, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 10: vs. Commanders, Monday 11/14, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 11: @ Colts, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Packers, Sunday 11/27, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 13: vs. Titans, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: @ Giants, Sunday 12/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: @ Bears, Sunday 12/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: @ Cowboys, Saturday 12/24, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: vs. Saints, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Giants, TBD

Washington Commanders

Week 1: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Lions, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: vs. Eagles, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: @ Cowboys, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: vs. Titans, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: @ Bears, Thursday 10/13, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 7: vs. Packers, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: @ Colts, Sunday 10/30, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: vs. Vikings, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: @ Eagles, Monday 11/14, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 11: @ Texans, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: vs. Falcons, Sunday 11/27, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: @ Giants, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs. Giants, TBD

Week 16: @ 49ers, Saturday 12/24, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: vs. Browns, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (FOX

Week 18: vs. Cowboys, TBD

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears

Week 1: vs. 49ers, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Packers, Sunday 9/18, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 3: vs. Texans, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: @ Giants, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: @ Vikings, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: vs. Commanders, Thursday 10/13, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 7: @ Patriots, Monday 10/24, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 8: @ Cowboys, Sunday 10/30, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: vs. Dolphins, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: vs. Lions, Sunday 11/13, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: @ Falcons, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ Jets, Sunday 11/27, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: vs. Packers, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs. Eagles, Sunday 12/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: vs. Bills, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: @ Lions, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Vikings, TBD

Detroit Lions

Week 1: vs. Eagles, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Commanders, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Vikings, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: @ Patriots, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: @ Cowboys, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: vs. Dolphins, Sunday 10/30, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: vs. Packers, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: @ Bears, Sunday 11/13, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: @ Giants, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: vs. Bills, Thursday 11/24, 12:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: vs. Vikings, Sunday 12/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: @ Jets, Sunday 12/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: @ Panthers, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: vs. Bears, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: @ Packers, TBD

Green Bay Packers

Week 1: @ Vikings, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Bears, Sunday 9/18, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 3: @ Buccaneers, Sunday 9/25, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Patriots, Sunday 10/2, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Giants (in London) Sunday 10/9, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 6: vs. Jets, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: @ Commanders, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: @ Bills, Sunday 10/30, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 9: @ Lions, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: vs. Cowboys, Sunday 11/13, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: vs. Titans, Thursday 11/17, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 12: @ Eagles, Sunday 11/27, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 13: @ Bears, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs. Rams, Monday 12/19, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

Week 16: @ Dolphins, Sunday 12/25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: vs. Vikings, Sunday 1/1, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: vs. Lions, TBD

Minnesota Vikings

Week 1: vs. Packers, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Eagles, Monday 9/19, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Week 3: vs. Lions, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: @ Saints (in London), Sunday 10/2, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 5: vs. Bears, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: @ Dolphins, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 10/30, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: @ Commanders, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: @ Bills, Sunday 11/13, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: vs. Cowboys, Sunday 11/20, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Patriots, Thursday 11/24, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 13: vs. Jets, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: @ Lions, Sunday 12/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: vs. Colts, TBD

Week 16: vs. Giants, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: @ Packers, Sunday 1/1, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: @ Bears, TBD

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons

Week 1: vs. Saints, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Rams, Sunday 9/18, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Seahawks, Sunday 9/25, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Browns, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: @ Buccaneers, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: vs. 49ers, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: @ Bengals, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: vs. Panthers, Sunday 10/30, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: vs. Chargers, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: @ Panthers, Thursday 11/10, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 11: vs. Bears, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ Commanders, Sunday 11/27, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: vs. Steelers, Sunday 12/4, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: @ Saints, TBD

Week 16: @ Ravens, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Buccaneers, TBD

Carolina Panthers

Week 1: vs. Browns, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Giants, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: vs. Saints, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 10/2, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: vs. 49ers, Sunday 10/9, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: @ Rams, Sunday 10/16, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: @ Falcons, Sunday 10/30, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: @ Bengals, Sunday 11/6, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: vs. Falcons, Thursday 11/10, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 11: @ Ravens, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: vs. Broncos, Sunday 11/27, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: @ Seahawks, Sunday 12/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: vs. Steelers, Sunday 12/18, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: vs. Lions, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: @ Buccaneers, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: @ Saints, TBD

New Orleans Saints

Week 1: @ Falcons, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Panthers, Sunday 9/25, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Vikings (in London), Sunday 10/2, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 5: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: vs. Bengals, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: @ Cardinals, Thursday 10/20, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 8: vs. Raiders, Sunday 10/30, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: vs. Ravens, Monday 11/7, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 10: @ Steelers, Sunday 11/13, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: vs. Rams, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ 49ers, Sunday 11/27, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: @ Buccaneers, Monday 12/5, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs. Falcons, TBD

Week 16: @ Browns, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: @ Eagles, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Panthers, TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 1: @ Cowboys, Sunday 9/11, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2: @ Saints, Sunday 9/18, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: vs. Packers, Sunday 9/25, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 10/2, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 5: vs. Falcons, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: @ Steelers, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: @ Panthers, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: vs. Ravens, Thursday 10/27, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 9: vs. Rams, Sunday 11/6, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: vs. Seahawks (in Munich), Sunday 11/13, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: @ Browns, Sunday 11/27, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: vs. Saints, Monday 12/5, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 14: @ 49ers, Sunday 12/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: vs. Bengals, Sunday 12/18, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: @ Cardinals, Sunday 12/25, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 17: vs. Panthers, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: @ Falcons, TBD

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals

Week 1: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 9/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Raiders, Sunday 9/18, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Rams, Sunday 9/25, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: @ Panthers, Sunday 10/2, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: vs. Eagles, Sunday 10/9, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: @ Seahawks, Sunday 10/16, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: vs. Saints, Thursday 10/20, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 8: @ Vikings, Sunday 10/30, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 11/6, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: @ Rams, Sunday 11/13, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: vs. 49ers (in Mexico City), Monday 11/21, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 12: vs. Chargers, Sunday 11/27, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs. Patriots, Monday 12/12, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 15: @ Broncos, Sunday 12/18, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 12/25, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 17: @ Falcons, Sunday 1/1, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: @ 49ers, Sunday 1/8, TBD

Los Angeles Rams

Week 1: vs. Bills, Thursday 9/8, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2: vs. Falcons, Sunday 9/18, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Cardinals, Sunday 9/25, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: @ 49ers, Monday 10/3, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 5: vs. Cowboys, Sunday 10/9, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: vs. Panthers, Sunday 10/16, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. 49ers,, Sunday 10/30, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: @ Buccaneers, Sunday 11/6, 4:25 p.m. PT (CBS)

Week 10: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 11/13, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: @ Saints, Sunday 11/20, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ Chiefs, Sunday 11/27, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 12/4, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: vs. Raiders, Thursday 12/8, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 15: @ Packers, Monday 12/19, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 16: vs. Broncos, Sunday 12/25, 4:30 p.m. PT (CBS/Nickelodeon)

Week 17: @ Chargers, Sunday 1/1, 8:20 p.m. PT (NBC)

Week 18: @ Seahawks, TBD

San Francisco 49ers

Week 1: @ Bears, Sunday 9/11, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 9/18, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Broncos, Sunday 9/25, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 4: vs. Rams, Monday 10/3, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 5: @ Panthers, Sunday 10/9, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: @ Falcons, Sunday 10/16, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 10/23, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: @ Rams, Sunday 10/30, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs. Chargers, Sunday 11/13, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 11: vs. Cardinals (in Mexico City), Monday 11/21, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 12: vs. Saints, Sunday 11/27, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: vs. Dolphins, Sunday 12/4, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 12/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: @ Seahawks, Thursday 12/15, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 16: vs. Commanders, Saturday 12/24, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: @ Raiders, Sunday 1/1, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Cardinals, TBD

Seattle Seahawks

Week 1: vs. Broncos, Monday 9/12, 8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 2: @ 49ers, Sunday 9/18, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: vs. Falcons, Sunday 9/25, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: @ Lions, Sunday 10/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: @ Saints, Sunday 10/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 10/16, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: @ Chargers, Sunday 10/23, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: vs. Giants, Sunday 10/30, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: @ Cardinals, Sunday 11/6, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: vs. Buccaneers (in Munich), Sunday 11/13, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: vs Raiders, Sunday 11/27, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: @ Rams, Sunday 12/4, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: vs. Panthers, Sunday 12/11, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: vs. 49ers, Thursday 12/15, 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Week 16: @ Chiefs, Saturday 12/24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: vs. Jets, Sunday 1/1, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Rams, TBD