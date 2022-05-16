Phoebe Bridgers Pledges Donation to Abortion Charity From Ticket Sales

With the U.S. roiled by a leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision that could upend the right to abortion access, Phebe Bridgers announced...

With the U.S. roiled by a leaked draft of a Supreme Court decision that could upend the right to abortion access, Phebe Bridgers announced plans to take action. The singer announced on her Instagram account that she would be donating a portion of the ticket sales from her tour to abortion charities.

“Tour starts in seven days,” Bridgers wrote on Instagram on May 6. “A dollar of each ticket will go to The Mariposa Fund, who work to provide abortions, specifically for undocumented people who already face huge systemic barrier when trying to obtain safe reproductive health services.”

Bridgers announced her decision following the leaked draft, which would undo the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established the nationwide right to abortion access on privacy grounds. The draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court and obtained by POLITICO, indicates that the Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark decision, though it has not been made final. “We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote in the document labeled as the Opinion of the Court. The same report revealed the initial draft was supported by five justices, with Chief Justice John Roberts later confirming it to be authentic. He did, however, stress that the document “does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

After the leak, famous figures in the entertainment industry from Cher to Seth MacFarlane, The Regrettes, Garbage, and many others have had a strong reaction to the possibility that access to safe abortion services would be stripped from women throughout much of the United States once each state regains the power to enact restrictive laws against the procedure.

Bridgers stressed her support to those who defended abortion via her Twitter account where she shared her personal experience: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Starting on May 13 from Las Vegas’ The Amp at Craig Ranch, Bridgers’ tour visits numerous cities throughout the summer including Houston, Kansas City, Chicago, Portland, Washington, Brooklyn, and many more. See the ticket links and tour dates below.

Phoebe Bridgers tour dates

May 13, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – The Amp at Craig Ranch*

May 14, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

May 17, 2022 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

May 19, 2022 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

May 20, 2022 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

May 21, 2022 – Houston, TX – The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall*

May 22, 2022 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Fest

May 24, 2022 – Tampa, FL – The Cuban Club&

May 25, 2022 – St Augustine, FL – St Augustine Amphitheatre&

May 27, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park&

May 28, 2022 – Louisville, KY – Forecastle Festival

May 31, 2022 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre&

June 1, 2022 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Outdoors&

June 3, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion&

June 4, 2022 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island%

June 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach%

June 8, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean Drapeau%

June 9, 2022 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point%

June 11, 2022 – Washington, DC – The Anthem%

June 12, 2022 – Washington, DC – The Anthem%

June 13, 2022 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage%

June 14, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell$

June 15, 2022 – Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival at Prospect Park Bandshell$

June 16, 2022 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium$

August 5-6, 2022 – San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands

August 7, 2022 – Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland

August 18, 2022 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion#

August 20, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre#

August 21, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum Theatre#

August 23, 2022 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park#

August 24, 2022 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park#

August 25, 2022 – Troudale, OR – Edgefield Amphitheater #

August 27, 2022 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre#

August 28, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA – This Ain’t No Picnic

* with Sloppy Jane

& with Charlie Hickey

% with Claud

$ with MUNA

# with Christian Lee Hutson