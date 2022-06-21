A special performance by the Jonas Brothers as part of the collaboration between MSG Entertainment and Delta Air Lines

MSG Entertainment (Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.) and Delta Air Lines partnered for an exclusive performance by the Jonas Brothers on June 20. Presented...

MSG Entertainment (Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.) and Delta Air Lines partnered for an exclusive performance by the Jonas Brothers on June 20. Presented as part of MSG Entertainment’s live music partnership platform “Staged By MSG”, Delta Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers event took place on the floor of Madison Square Garden as a special program for Delta SkyMiles members.

“We are thrilled to present ‘Delta Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers’ in partnership with Delta Air Lines,” said Ron Skotarczak, executive vice president, chief sales and marketing officer, MSG Entertainment, emphasizing the exclusive event at The Garden was a first for The World’s Most Famous Arena. He added that “Delta Jet Set is another example of how, through the ‘Staged By MSG’ partnership platform, MSG Entertainment continues to utilize our portfolio of best-in-class venues and our unmatched artist relationships to conceptualize and create unique events that add tremendous value for our brand partners and their customers.”

Emmakate Young, managing director of brand marketing and sponsorships, Delta Air Lines, said that Delta’s partnership with MSG Entertainment allowed them to connect people to their passions – whether that was through travel or exclusive events like ‘Delta Jet Set’. “This is one of many ways we are working to provide unparalleled experiences for our SkyMiles Members and reinforce our investment to New York,” Young concluded.

The event’s audience were the Delta SkyMiles members who were based in New York City. They were invited to redeem 10,000 SkyMiles to attend a private concert by the band at Madison Square Garden. Those who received the email and opted-in, received a follow-up email a few days later confirming their attendance.

MSG Entertainment and Delta Air Lines have collaborated before as part of “Staged By MSG” platform again, and presented MAX: Breaking Through in the Delta Sky360 Club at MSG, which was a listening party where fans exclusively heard select songs from MAX’s upcoming album. Tweet 2 Meet was another event in the Delta Sky360 Club at MSG that was organized as part of the collaboration, and it included Anderson .Paak where the artist surprised his biggest fans with an exclusive meet-and-greet.

Delta Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers marks the latest program of the partnership between MSG Entertainment and Delta Air Lines. Besides Madison Square Garden, the airline company is also the official airline partner of Hulu Theater at MSG, Beacon Theatre, Radio City Music Hall, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes and Boston Calling Music Festival.

So far, the “Staged By MSG” partnership platform has produced events with brands and artists including AJR, Alicia Keys, Anthony Ramos, Bastille, Bebe Rexha, Brett Eldredge, Dermot Kennedy, Florida Georgia Line, Jake Owen, Janelle Monae, Jason Mraz, Kane Brown, Liam Payne, Lil Yachty, Mary J. Blige, Miguel, Natalie Merchant, Post Malone, Rascal Flatts, Swae Lee, Tori Kelly, X Amabassadors, Zedd, and 24Kgldn.

Delta Jet Set with the Jonas Brothers event could be a restart of unique experiences that Delta SkyMiles members are going to attend after a long pandemic pause.

Last Updated on June 23, 2022 by Itir Yildiz