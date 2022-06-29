ALSD Anticipates Record Numbers for Annual Conference in New York

A record number of attendees and exhibitors are expected to make their way to New York to take part in the 32nd annual ALSD...

A record number of attendees and exhibitors are expected to make their way to New York to take part in the 32nd annual ALSD Conference and Trade Show, set for July 10-12 at the Marriot Marquis Times Square. The 2022 affair, which brings together representatives from every aspect of the premium ticketing and live events industry, has added a new tech symposium for the 2022 edition, as well as the 9th annual Sports Venue Design & Build Forum.

The ALSD conference was first held in 1990, founded by Chairman Emeritus Bill Dorsey. Its 2022 edition is scheduled to feature nearly 50 breakout sessions and roundtables, with over 100 speakers on the schedule, including opening keynote speaker New York Giants legend and WFAN Radio co-host Tiki Barber.

“Bill created a conference and trade show with extraordinary staff and a great vision. I’m proud to be the driver of innovation and strategic thinking that will help ALSD grow,” says Jeff Morander, ALSD’s CEO.

Speakers this year include sales and suite executives from organizations including F1 Experiences, Honda Center, The O2, Arsenal Football Club, UBS Arena, LEARFIELD, AEG, Oak View Group, ASM Global, SeatGeek, Madison Square Garden, Aramark, and a slew of teams, leagues, venues, and associated companies serving the nexus of industries involved in the live events operation business.

“We are bringing in both the teams and leagues with product and at the same time hosting buyers of suites that aggregately purchase hundreds of millions of dollars worth of premium products a year,” says Amanda Verhoff, President and Executive Director of ALSD. “This creates a very unique opportunity for the teams and marketers to connect in person.”

In addition to the conference itself, attendees will be able to take part in venue tours and reception at two of New York’s newest venues, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and UBS Arena in Elmont on Long Island.

The schedule will kick off with an invitation-only Board of Advisors reception on Saturday, July 9, with events underway in earnest on Sunday, July 10 with registration open beginning at 8 a.m. leading up to a New Attendee meeting at 2 p.m. before Barber’s keynote at 3 p.m.

“The ALSD has a long history of bringing in the right celebrity from the market where we are holding our event,” says Dorsey, who is Chairman Emerits. “Tiki is perfect. A great player but also someone truly ingrained in the sports business marketplace.”

Conference content is in full swing on Monday, including league meatings for MLB, NBA, NHL, NFL, MLS, colleges, arenas and venues. Topics for the sessions include the state of the industry, NFTs, sustainability, improving ROI, ticket management, and much more.

The show continues with a full day planned Tuesday, which will wrap with a visit to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for a tour and reception, the final of numerous networking opportunities expected for attendees.

To learn more about the ALSD Conference and Trade Show or to register, visit their website here.

