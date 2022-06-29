BIG3 Basketball League and TickPick Announce Ticketing Partnership

TickPick, the ticket marketplace that offers its customers an all-in pricing model rather than the hidden fee, drip-pricing model, is going to serve as...

TickPick, the ticket marketplace that offers its customers an all-in pricing model rather than the hidden fee, drip-pricing model, is going to serve as the official ticket marketplace for the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league’s entire 2022 season.

“The BIG3 has become a staple for basketball fans everywhere,” TickPick Business Development Manager Hayley Coppola says about the partnership, “The league has a coolness factor that has sparked tremendous growth amongst fans.”

According to Coppola, between the intense competition on the court and entertainment off of it, attending a BIG3 event is one of the best ways to spend a summer Saturday or Sunday. She adds that they’re thrilled to partner with BIG3, and it will open the door for future partnerships with other up-and-coming leagues and properties.

“The BIG3 was built to provide the ultimate live event fan experience, so it was a natural fit to partner with TickPick,” comments Chris Hannan, BIG3 CEO. “For over a decade, TickPick has championed event-goers across North America by offering transparency in their pricing, and we’re pleased to partner with the most fan-friendly marketplace to benefit our fans.”

The new partners present a charming package to one lucky fan and a guest as part of their collaboration, which promises an all-expenses paid trip to the BIG3’s All-Star Game, taking place on September 8 at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. The winner will be determined by a sweepstake, and is going to be entitled to two tickets to the game, roundtrip airfare and a four-night stay at the hotel. Click here for more information.

The first two weeks of the season is hosted by Chicago’s Credit Union 1 Arena that is followed by the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, with the Playoffs at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL and the Championship at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA in subsequent weeks.

Founded in 2017 by actor and rapper Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 is gaining a constant popularity among the leagues in North America by featuring many skilled professional athletes. The 2021 Championship game on CBS featured a peak audience of 1.47 million viewers. The BIG3 also announced the Forever Experience Action Token (FEAT) last month, which was defined as the first-of-its-kind to offer ownership-like benefits through blockchain technology, providing the holder with benefits and exclusive access to the BIG3 for the duration of the league’s life. The fresh league boasts of the sale of multiple $25,000 Fire-Tier NFTs to renowned Crypto leaders and communities, including DeGods, Bill Lee and MyDoge/DogeCoin, Snoop Dogg and Ken Howery, Gary Vaynerchuk of VeeFriends, Krause House DAO, Sunny Madra, Kevin Rose and MOONBIRDS, King of Midtown, along with a team led by Wave Financial and their Bored Ape.

TickPick is a ticketing exchange that touts itself as a transparent and cost-effective version of the ticket resale retail model. The company claims to have saved customers almost $75 million since the its founding back in 2011 as a result of the all-in pricing model.

Last Updated on June 29, 2022 by Dave Clark