Roger Waters “This Is Not A Drill” Tour to Launch July 6

Calling it his “first farewell tour”, Roger Waters is going to visit 37 cities across North America as part of his long-awaited “This Is Not A Drill” tour. Originally planned for 2020 summer, but postponed due to the pandemic, it begins from Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena on July 6, and then heads to Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and more until wrapping up in Dallas, TX on October 8 within the nation, and in Mexico City on October 15.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL BEGINS SOON!https://t.co/1f2rcamerC pic.twitter.com/YUJ81BXnhI — Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) June 11, 2022

Lead bass guitarist and vocalist for the legendary Pink Floyd, Waters said in an interview with Kory Grow from Rolling Stone in September 2019, when he actually plotted “This Is Not A Drill” for 2020, that it would be a new tour. “My work is to think”, he added, “Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever? That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself.”

The tour is going to feature the songs from Pink Floyd era as well as Waters’ solo albums. And the teaser trailers hint it comes with colorful video projection and psychedelic atmosphere.

“This Is Not A Drill is a ground breaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home,” Waters shared before. “The show includes a dozen great songs from PINK FLOYD’S GOLDEN ERA along side several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it.”

Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill – 2022 North American Tour Dates

July 6, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

July 8, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

July 9, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

July 12, 2022 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

July 15, 2022 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

July 17, 2022 – Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre

July 20, 2022 – Albany, NY, Times Union Center

July 23, 2022 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesar’s Arena

July 26, 2022 – Chicago, IL, United Center

July 28, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

July 30, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

August 2, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center

August 5, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

August 6, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

August 10, 2022 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

August 13, 2022 – Belmont Park – Long Island, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park

August 16, 2022 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

August 18, 2022 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

August 20, 2022 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

August 23, 2022 – Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena

August 25, 2022 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center

August 27, 2022 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

August 30, 2022 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

August 31, 2022 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

September 3, 2022 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center

September 6, 2022 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

September 8, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 10, 2022 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

September 13, 2022 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place

September 15, 2022 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

September 17, 2022 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome

September 20, 2022 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

September 23, 2022 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

September 24, 2022 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center

September 27, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

September 28, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena

October 1, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena

October 3, 2022 – Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

October 6, 2022 – Austin, TX, Moody Center

October 8, 2022 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

October 11, 2022 – Monterrey, Arena Monterrey

October 14, 2022 – Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

October 15, 2022 – Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes

