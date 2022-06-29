Roger Waters “This Is Not A Drill” Tour to Launch July 6
ConcertsIndustryMusicOnsalesTours June 29, 2022 Itir Yildiz 0
Calling it his “first farewell tour”, Roger Waters is going to visit 37 cities across North America as part of his long-awaited “This Is Not A Drill” tour. Originally planned for 2020 summer, but postponed due to the pandemic, it begins from Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena on July 6, and then heads to Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and more until wrapping up in Dallas, TX on October 8 within the nation, and in Mexico City on October 15.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL BEGINS SOON!https://t.co/1f2rcamerC pic.twitter.com/YUJ81BXnhI
— Roger Waters (@rogerwaters) June 11, 2022
Lead bass guitarist and vocalist for the legendary Pink Floyd, Waters said in an interview with Kory Grow from Rolling Stone in September 2019, when he actually plotted “This Is Not A Drill” for 2020, that it would be a new tour. “My work is to think”, he added, “Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever? That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself.”
The tour is going to feature the songs from Pink Floyd era as well as Waters’ solo albums. And the teaser trailers hint it comes with colorful video projection and psychedelic atmosphere.
“This Is Not A Drill is a ground breaking new rock and roll/cinematic extravaganza, performed in the round, it is a stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home,” Waters shared before. “The show includes a dozen great songs from PINK FLOYD’S GOLDEN ERA along side several new ones, words and music, same writer, same heart, same soul, same man. Could be his last hurrah. Wow! My first farewell tour! Don’t miss it.”
Roger Waters Ticket Links
Roger Water tickets at AXS
Roger Water tickets at SeatGeek
Roger Water tickets at StubHub
Roger Water tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Roger Water tickets at Ticketmaster
Roger Water tickets at TicketNetwork
Roger Water tickets at TicketSmarter
Roger Water tickets at Vivid Seats
Roger Waters: This Is Not A Drill – 2022 North American Tour Dates
July 6, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
July 8, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
July 9, 2022 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
July 12, 2022 – Boston, MA, TD Garden
July 15, 2022 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
July 17, 2022 – Quebec, QC, Videotron Centre
July 20, 2022 – Albany, NY, Times Union Center
July 23, 2022 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesar’s Arena
July 26, 2022 – Chicago, IL, United Center
July 28, 2022 – Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
July 30, 2022 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center
August 2, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center
August 5, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
August 6, 2022 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
August 10, 2022 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
August 13, 2022 – Belmont Park – Long Island, NY, UBS Arena at Belmont Park
August 16, 2022 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
August 18, 2022 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
August 20, 2022 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
August 23, 2022 – Miami, FL, AmericanAirlines Arena
August 25, 2022 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center
August 27, 2022 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
August 30, 2022 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
August 31, 2022 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
September 3, 2022 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center
September 6, 2022 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena
September 8, 2022 – Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 10, 2022 – Portland, OR, Moda Center
September 13, 2022 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
September 15, 2022 – Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena
September 17, 2022 – Tacoma, WA, Tacoma Dome
September 20, 2022 – Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center
September 23, 2022 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
September 24, 2022 – San Francisco, CA, Chase Center
September 27, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
September 28, 2022 – Los Angeles, CA, Crypto.com Arena
October 1, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV, T-Mobile Arena
October 3, 2022 – Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena
October 6, 2022 – Austin, TX, Moody Center
October 8, 2022 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center
October 11, 2022 – Monterrey, Arena Monterrey
October 14, 2022 – Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes
October 15, 2022 – Mexico City, Palacio de los Deportes
Last Updated on June 29, 2022 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.