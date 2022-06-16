Garth Brooks Plans Last American Stadium Tour Date at NRG in Houston

Garth Brooks will be returning to Houston, announcing plans for a Stadium Tour date at NRG Stadium on August 6, with tickets on sale...

Garth Brooks will be returning to Houston, announcing plans for a Stadium Tour date at NRG Stadium on August 6, with tickets on sale next week. The stop will be his final on the Stadium Tour in America this year, before he heads to Ireland for Stadium Tour shows at Croake Park.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The LAST Stadium Tour Date in North America #GARTHinHOUSTON at NRG Stadium. Tickets go ON SALE Friday, June 24th at 10:00am CT. -Team Garth pic.twitter.com/Qi6fdNIcme — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) June 15, 2022

According to Brooks’ website, the show will be Brooks’ first performance at NRG Stadium, and his first time playing in Houston in seven years. Tickets for Garth Brooks at NRG Stadium go on sale next week, available beginning Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. The concert will feature in-the-round seating, and tickets will cost $98.95 including all fees for every seat in the house, from the close-up rows on the field turf all the way to the top row of the upper deck.

Brooks has been hitting stadiums since spring on this tour, having resumed Stadium Tour dates after calling off several in the fall of 2021 after COVID cases surged in the U.S. He plays back-to-back nights in Salt Lake City this weekend, then two shows in Edmonton next weekend. He also has two shows scheduled for Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on July 16 and 16, then one show each in Buffalo (July 23 – on sale this week), Arlington (July 30) before closing his U.S. run in Houston. Shows at Dublin’s Croke Park are scheduled for September 9-17.

Garth Brooks Stadium Tour Dates

June 17 – Salt Lake City, UT | Rice Eccles Stadium

June 18 – Salt Lake City, UT | Rice Eccles Stadium

June 24 – Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

June 25 – Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

July 15 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

July 16 – Charlotte, NC | Bank of America Stadium

July 23 – Buffalo, NY | Highmark Stadium

July 30 – Arlington, TX | AT&T Stadium

August 6 – Houston, TX | NRG Stadium

September 9 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 10 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 11 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 16 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

September 17 – Dublin, Ireland | Croke Park

