Coachella Festival Plots 2023 Dates, Advance Tickets on Sale Friday

As a busy festival season rolls on, Coachella has announced its 2023 dates, and is putting advanced tickets on sale this week. The California festival will return on April 14-16 and 21-23 in 2023, and will see its ticketing switch to AXS, which is a subsidiary of AEG, same as its promoter Goldenvoice.

Advanced sale tickets for Coachella 2023 are on presale at 10am on June 17, Friday. Click for advance sale registration: coachella.com/2023-advance-sale-information

Coachella returns April 14-16 & 21-23, 2023 🌵Register now to access the 2023 advance sale beginning Friday, June 17th at 10am PT at https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/2UUEeXlgZC — Coachella (@coachella) June 14, 2022

Three-day general admission tickets are $499 for Tier 1, $549 for Tier 2 and $599 for Tier 3; VIP passes start from $1069. Car camping, tent camping, shuttle pass, Lake Eldorado Lodge, all are among the fee options. A full list of prices is available at coachella.com/fees

AXS serves as Coachella’s ticketing platform for the 2023 event, and fans are requested to create an AXS Coachella Fan account or update their current information in order to get tickets. Once fans register with their new or updated AXS account, they get a purchase link and unique code to buy passes during the Coachella advance sale.

Taking place at its usual location at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, Coachella 2023 is going to host Frank Ocean as one of the headliners, who was originally scheduled to headline the 2020 iteration of the festival that had to be cancelled later due to ban of public gatherings during COVID-19 pandemic. The lineup hasn’t been announced yet.

First originated in 1999’s October, Coachella is held on consecutive three-day weekends in April, with the same lineup each weekend. Radiohead, The Cure, Beyoncé, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Franz Ferdinand, The Killers, Daft Punk, Depeche Mode, Beck, Morrissey, Björk, Beastie Boys, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Muse, AC/DC, and many others have performed at Coachella so far. 2022 edition saw Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd as headliners. The festival was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last Updated on June 16, 2022 by Dave Clark