Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts Announce Lineups; Tickets on Sale

Tribute concerts for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will be taking place this fall, and organizers announced a star-studded lineup of guests. The concerts, which will take place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and September 27 at Kia Forum in Los Angeles, have tickets on sale this week, but tickets are expected to be very difficult to get.

The guest lists of performers at the concerts includes a number of friends, fans, and past collaborators of Hawkins and the Foo Fighters. For London, performers include RUSH’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Liam Gallagher, Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, Queens of the Stone Age’s Joshua Homme, Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Dave Chappelle, Wolfgang Van Halen, Omar Hakim, and members of Hawkins’ covers band Chevy Metal.

Los Angeles! Please welcome the first wave of special guests to join The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts! More to be announced soon. Tickets on sale Friday, June 17 at 9am local time. pic.twitter.com/FW4RUmX32Q — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) June 15, 2022

Los Angeles guests will include Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, Brad Wilk, Alanis Morissette, Luke Spiller, Mark Ronson, and repeat appearances from Chaney, Copeland, Hakim, Homme, Lee, Lifeson, Taylor, May, Van Halen, with others expected to be announced as the show approaches.

Tickets for the event are on sale now for the UK and in presale for the Los Angeles show. The shows will benefit charities in both the US and UK chosen by the Hawkins family, according to a tweet from the Foo Fighters. The beneficiaries and further details are yet to be announced. As part of the ticketing page from Ticketmaster, it is noted that the tickets will not be eligible for resale or transfer by organizers, which means that many secondary ticket marketplaces have chosen not to accept listings for resale for those who buy tickets but can’t attend (or those who miss out on the initial sale but hope to grab tickets as the event approaches.

“To give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value, the artist has requested tickets to this event be mobile only and restricted from transfer,” reads the disclosure from Ticketmaster. “If you purchase a ticket and can’t attend, you can list your ticket for sale at the price you paid on our Face Value Ticket Exchange starting this summer. There will be no additional fees charged to Exchange users for buying or selling tickets on the Exchange.”

Some exchanges are still allowing listings for resale tickets, however. Those purchases will likely mean that the buyer will be given the password to the ticketing account in order to access the tickets, since the ticket restrictions will leverage the mobile-only ticketing system to strip transfer from one account to another without Ticketmaster’s approval. Links to the Ticketmaster ticketing pages for both the UK and LA shows are below, as well as resale websites where we have seen active listings for the shows.

Hawkins died suddenly at age 50 in March, found unresponsive prior to a Foo Fighters concert at a festival in Colombia. No cause of death has been announced. In the wake of the tragedy, there was an outpouring of emotional tributes to Hawkins, who had performed with the band for more than 20 years. The September performances will be the first since Hawkins’ death for the Foo Fighters, who called off existing touring and festival plans shortly after his death.

Last Updated on June 16, 2022 by Dave Clark