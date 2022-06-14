Lightning-Avalanche Matchup Makes for High Stanley Cup Ticket Prices

The puck drops Wednesday on the Stanley Cup Finals, and fans are paying a big premium on tickets this year, with prices already as...

The puck drops Wednesday on the Stanley Cup Finals, and fans are paying a big premium on tickets this year, with prices already as high as any tracked in more than a decade, according to data from Ticket Club. The Tampa Bay Lightning, who are looking for a third straight NHL crown, open the series in Denver, taking on the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado hasn’t hoisted the cup since winning its second in a five year span back in 2001.

Ticket prices for the Stanley Cup finals are averaging a sold price of $1,326 per ticket so far, according to Ticket Club. That’s 15% higher than tickets for last year’s Stanley Cup final between Tampa Bay and Montreal went for, and almost six percent higher than the next-highest average price paid for Stanley Cup finals tickets, a 2011 Bruins-Canucks series that went seven games.

Should this one go the distance, it’s likely that it will only gain ground on previous years in terms of the prices fans are paying for tickets – the average price of remaining tickets listed on resale marketplaces only rises the deeper the games go. The average price of a ticket sold for Game Seven – which would take place in Colorado on June 28 if necessary – is a whopping $2,177, with an average remaining ticket listing of $3,872 – and that’s for a Ticket Club member, which means no service fees are added to the ticket price.

The trend for prices is markedly higher for games at Denver’s Ball Arena, as Colorado fans are clearly excited to see their team in the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since 2001. Tickets in Colorado – the Avalanche are hosting games 1 and 2 as well as games 5 and 7 if they are needed – are averaging a sold price of $1,465 and an average remaining listed price of $2,583. Those numbers are substantially higher than Tampa Bay, which is seeing an average sold price of $1,079 and an average remaining listing of $1,884 for games 3, 4, and 6 (if necessary).

Even the minimum prices fans are seeing are very high, which has been the trend across ticketing for high profile events in recent years, and only accelerated by the COVID pause on live events. A brief look at the tickets available directly through the Tampa Bay box office on Tuesday morning showed a minimum price of just under $400 for nosebleed seats and over $1,000 for the high rows in the lower bowl of Amalie Arena for game four. Games in Colorado were likely similarly priced, but have already sold out as the Avalanche clinched their spot in the finals earlier than their Eastern Conference foes. (Screenshot of the prices for the small number available from the box office Tuesday below).

Wednesday’s game one had a “get-in” minimum price of $780 on Ticket Club as of Tuesday afternoon, with other major marketplaces slightly higher after service fees are added to the order. The lowest “get-in” price of any game as of Tuesday’s look was $558 per ticket for Game 3 in Tampa. In Colorado, only Game 1 has a “get-in” of under $1,000.

Games five and seven both have “get-in” numbers higher than $1,200 across the board, with no game seven ticket on any marketplace going for below $1,700 asking price after fees are added.

Stanley Cup Finals Schedule

Game 1 – Tampa Bay at Colorado | Wednesday, June 15

Game 2 – Tampa Bay at Colorado | Saturday, June 18

Game 3 – Colorado at Tampa Bay | Monday, June 20

Game 4 – Colorado at Tampa Bay | Wednesday, June 22

Game 5 – Tampa Bay at Colorado | Friday, June 24 (if necessary)

Game 6 – Colorado at Tampa Bay | Sunday, June 26 (if necessary)

Game 7 – Tampa Bay at Colorado | Tuesday, June 28 (if necessary)

