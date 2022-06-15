Texas Rangers Announces Ticket Resale Partnership With Ticket Manager

The Texas Rangers have struck a deal with Ticket Manager to have the company manage their corporate ticketing and ticket resale relationships. The deal...

The Texas Rangers have struck a deal with Ticket Manager to have the company manage their corporate ticketing and ticket resale relationships. The deal will provide ticket management technology to corporate partners of the team to empower them to handle their ticket inventory as well as list tickets for resale if they aren’t going to be used by the partner or clients.

“The Rangers are committed to providing the best experience to our partners and customers,” said Jim Cochrane, Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Client Services. “Together with TicketManager, our fans will have the very best tools and technology to get the most from their suites, premium seats and season tickets.”

The partnership is the first of its kind in baseball, according to Ticket Manager’s Tony Knopp. It will allow rangers corporate customers to centralize their ticket inventory for both Rangers games and other teams and events they have ticket deals with in the area. They will be able to use the system to distribute tickets, track usage and transfers, and even venue scan information. For events the corporate partners won’t be using tickets, they can use Ticket Managers pricing tools to simplify the process of selling the excess tickets.

“We’re excited to be a part of this historic partnership – the first of its kind in Major League Baseball,” said TicketManager CEO and Co-Founder Tony Knopp. “The Texas Rangers know baseball drives business for companies of all sizes and are at the forefront of innovation in working with their best customers.”

“Companies are focused on ticket utilization and proving the ROI more now, than they ever have,” added Troy Tutt, Head of Partnerships for TicketManager. “Forward thinking teams, like the Rangers, are recognizing there are resources they can provide to continue to separate themselves in market.”

According to the press release announcing the deal, Ticket Manager is planning on announcing several new partnership with different sports franchises in coming weeks.

Texas Rangers Ticket Links

Texas Rangers tickets at AXS

Texas Rangers tickets at SeatGeek

Texas Rangers tickets at StubHub

Texas Rangers tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Texas Rangers tickets at Ticketmaster

Texas Rangers tickets at TicketNetwork

Texas Rangers tickets at TicketSmarter

Texas Rangers tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on June 15, 2022 by Dave Clark