Post Malone Announces Fall North American Twelve Carat Tour Dates

Post Malone announced plans for arena tour dates in the fall of 2022, plotting the Twelve Carat Tour with Roddy Ricch. The tour dates...

Post Malone announced plans for arena tour dates in the fall of 2022, plotting the Twelve Carat Tour with Roddy Ricch. The tour dates were announced on the heels of new music from Post Malone, Twelve Carat Toothache, which features guests including Fleet Foxes, the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Gunna, and Ricch.

Twelve Carat Tour. Citibank Presale Tuesday. Tickets on sale Friday pic.twitter.com/rBiI3HtO2G — twelve carat toothache (@PostMalone) June 13, 2022

Tickets for Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour dates are on sale this week. Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, June 17. Prior to that, presales will be open beginning on Tuesday, launching with one focused on Citi credit card holders. Other presales will be available throughout the week.

Dates on the Twelve Carat Tour kick off at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on September 10, and run through a November 15 closer at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Stops in between include United Center (Chicago), Scotiabank Arena (Toronto), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia), Madison Square Garden (New York), State Farm Arena (Atlanta), and T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas). Prior to the tour launch, he is performing in Chicago on June 18, followed by a brief run of appearances in Europe in late June and early July.

Full touring details and links to ticket purchase options are included below:

Post Malone Ticket Links

Post Malone tickets at AXS

Post Malone tickets at SeatGeek

Post Malone tickets at StubHub

Post Malone tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership

Post Malone tickets at Ticketmaster

Post Malone tickets at TicketNetwork

Post Malone tickets at TicketSmarter

Post Malone tickets at Vivid Seats

Post Malone Tour Dates – Twelve Carat Tour 2022

09.10.22 – CHI Health Center Omaha | Omaha, NE, USA

09.11.22 – Xcel Energy Center | St. Paul, MN, USA

09.14.22 – United Center | Chicago, IL, USA

09.15.22 – Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, WI, USA

09.17.22 – Enterprise Center | St Louis, MO, USA

09.18.22 – Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OH, USA

09.20.22 – Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, CAN

09.23.22 – TD Garden | Boston, MA, USA

09.27.22 – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, OH, USA

09.28.22 – PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA, USA

10.01.22 – Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI, USA

10.02.22 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN, USA

10.04.22 – Capital One Arena | Washington, DC, USA

10.06.22 – Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA, USA

10.07.22 – GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center | Newark, NJ, USA

10.09.22 – UBS Arena | Elmont, NY, USA

10.12.22 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY, USA

10.15.22 – Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, SC, USA

10.16.22 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN, USA

10.18.22 – State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA, USA

11.10.22 – Kia Forum | Los Angeles, CA, USA

11.11.22 – T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, NV, USA

11.15.22 – Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA, USA

Last Updated on June 13, 2022 by Dave Clark