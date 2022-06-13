Post Malone Announces Fall North American Twelve Carat Tour Dates
Post Malone announced plans for arena tour dates in the fall of 2022, plotting the Twelve Carat Tour with Roddy Ricch. The tour dates were announced on the heels of new music from Post Malone, Twelve Carat Toothache, which features guests including Fleet Foxes, the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Gunna, and Ricch.
Tickets for Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Tour dates are on sale this week. Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, June 17. Prior to that, presales will be open beginning on Tuesday, launching with one focused on Citi credit card holders. Other presales will be available throughout the week.
Dates on the Twelve Carat Tour kick off at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on September 10, and run through a November 15 closer at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Stops in between include United Center (Chicago), Scotiabank Arena (Toronto), Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia), Madison Square Garden (New York), State Farm Arena (Atlanta), and T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas). Prior to the tour launch, he is performing in Chicago on June 18, followed by a brief run of appearances in Europe in late June and early July.
Full touring details and links to ticket purchase options are included below:
Post Malone Tour Dates – Twelve Carat Tour 2022
09.10.22 – CHI Health Center Omaha | Omaha, NE, USA
09.11.22 – Xcel Energy Center | St. Paul, MN, USA
09.14.22 – United Center | Chicago, IL, USA
09.15.22 – Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, WI, USA
09.17.22 – Enterprise Center | St Louis, MO, USA
09.18.22 – Nationwide Arena | Columbus, OH, USA
09.20.22 – Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, CAN
09.23.22 – TD Garden | Boston, MA, USA
09.27.22 – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse | Cleveland, OH, USA
09.28.22 – PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA, USA
10.01.22 – Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI, USA
10.02.22 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse | Indianapolis, IN, USA
10.04.22 – Capital One Arena | Washington, DC, USA
10.06.22 – Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA, USA
10.07.22 – GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center | Newark, NJ, USA
10.09.22 – UBS Arena | Elmont, NY, USA
10.12.22 – Madison Square Garden | New York, NY, USA
10.15.22 – Colonial Life Arena | Columbia, SC, USA
10.16.22 – Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, TN, USA
10.18.22 – State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA, USA
11.10.22 – Kia Forum | Los Angeles, CA, USA
11.11.22 – T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, NV, USA
11.15.22 – Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, CA, USA
