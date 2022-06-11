Soccer Champions Tour to Bring Real Madrid, Barcelona & Others to U.S.

Top clubs from around the globe are heading to the United States for the new Soccer Champions Tour, announced Friday by AEG. The tour...

Top clubs from around the globe are heading to the United States for the new Soccer Champions Tour, announced Friday by AEG. The tour will feature five clubs playing in five games in four major cities in the western half of the country in a nine-day span in late July.

Headlining the tour is a U.S. staging of “El Classico,” when Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona face off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 23. The match will feature the recently crowned La Liga and UEFA Champions League winner against their Spain rival, and the first team either club has played a game in the United States since 2019. Juventus and Club Deportivos Guadalajara will also play at Allegiant Stadium in the tours first contest July 22. From there, clubs will head to Oracle Park in San Francisco (Real Madrid vs. Club America on Tuesday, July 26), Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas (FC Barcelona vs. Juventus the same day), and then close out with a Real Madrid vs. Juventus contest at Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 30.

“AEG is excited to launch this unparalleled soccer tour as five of the most exceptional soccer clubs in the world return to the United States this summer,” said Tom Braun, AEG Senior Vice President of Soccer & Business Operations and Business Development. “Following several years without seeing some of these teams in the United States, we are thrilled to provide the opportunity for soccer fans in the U.S. to once again watch their favorite European and Mexican clubs play in person.”

Tickets will be on sale beginning next week, with fans able to sign up for a presale opportunity by visiting SoccerChampionsTour.com. The presale begins on Wednesday, July 15, with general public availability opening on Friday, June 17.

Soccer Champions Tour Event Schedule

Friday, July 22

Juventus vs. Club Deportivo Guadalajara at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Saturday, July 23

Real Madrid CF vs. FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Tuesday, July 26

Real Madrid CF vs. Club América at Oracle Park, San Francisco

FC Barcelona vs. Juventus at Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas

Saturday, July 30

Real Madrid CF vs. Juventus at Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

Soccer (Football) Ticket Links

Soccer (Football) tickets at AXS

Soccer (Football) tickets at SeatGeek

Soccer (Football) tickets at StubHub

Soccer (Football) tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Soccer (Football) tickets at Ticketmaster

Soccer (Football) tickets at TicketNetwork

Soccer (Football) tickets at TicketSmarter

Soccer (Football) tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on June 11, 2022 by Dave Clark