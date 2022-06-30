Live Nation to Book Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center in Exclusive Deal

Live Nation announced a deal that makes it the exclusive booking partner for the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (H•MAC) in a multi-year deal. The...

Live Nation announced a deal that makes it the exclusive booking partner for the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (H•MAC) in a multi-year deal. The 1,200 capacity venue in Pennsylvania’s state capital is the centerpiece of a 34,000 square foot arts and entertainment complex in the city’s Midtown district.

“H•MAC is a fantastic space for live music, and we look forward to working closely with the team in creating new and exciting opportunities connecting artists to artists with their fans here in the capital city of Pennsylvania,” said Geoff Gordon, Regional President, Live Nation Northeast.

The promoter has already announced several shows lined up for the venue, which will use Live Nation’s subsidiary Ticketmaster for its ticketing vendor, replacing Eventbrite. Upcoming shows include Jamaican reggae singer Beres Hammond (August 23), Italian gothic metal band direct from Milan Lacuna Coil (September 8), Finland’s symphonic metal band from Helsinki Apocalyptica (September 11), and American punk rock band from Cleveland, OH, Dead Boys (October 20).

In addition to the main venue, H•MAC also includes Stage on Herr, a 350-capacity club and gallery space that will be redesigned as part of the Live Nation takeover. Venue officials are optimistic that bringing on Live Nation, which is the dominant promoter and event ticketing company in North America, by a wide margin, will help draw bigger and more frequent acts to the central PA city, which is located between Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and north of Washington D.C. and Baltimore.

“We have a beautiful venue, and now with our new partnership with Live Nation, we’re looking to take H•MAC to the next level with even more concerts and performances,” said Chris Werner, President Entertainment, H•MAC. “This new relationship will help drive the ongoing revitalization of the city’s live entertainment scene.”

For more information about the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, visit https://www.harrisburgarts.com/

