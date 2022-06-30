University of Oklahoma Expanding Relationship With Learfield, Paciolan

The University of Oklahoma has announced it is deepening its relationship with Learfield and Paciolan, which handle the marketing and ticketing for its athletics...

The University of Oklahoma has announced it is deepening its relationship with Learfield and Paciolan, which handle the marketing and ticketing for its athletics programs, extending the deal that has been in place since 1994. The new deal, which commences on July 1, adds new wrinkles to the long-time partnership, including an increased focus on the NIL (name, image, likeness) assistance given to athletes at the program, which is leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC in either 2024 or 2025.

“We’re pleased to finalize a ground-breaking long-term agreement with LEARFIELD – a partner we’ve trusted and leaned on for many years to help us connect with Sooner fans and grow our brand,” said Castiglione. “As with any challenges and changes our industry experiences, we intentionally seek cutting-edge collaborations to move us forward in the marketplace. Their leadership continues to help our administration navigate through areas such as NIL, evolution in the content game and digital innovation. We look forward to their continued partnership corporately as well as through Sooner Sports Properties.”

The implementation of NIL programs has become a prime focus for college athletics programs since such deals have been made an option for student-athletes, who can now profit off of their athletics fame while still in school. Oklahoma and Learfield say the extended and expanded deal will help them continue to grow in that critically important development area, which has become central to the recruitment process for both high school athletes and players looking to transfer from other schools, as their choice of program is often directly impacted by how much they believe they can benefit financially from the NIL programs in place.

“It goes without saying that Joe and the entire athletics administration have been phenomenal partners of LEARFIELD for a very long time, and we’re extremely proud to have the opportunity to continue representing the Sooner brand,” said Mike Hamilton, LEARFIELD EVP-University Partnership Group. “We appreciate OU Athletics’ longtime trust in us and knowing our intense level of commitment to best serve the department, their fans and sponsors, and ultimately, the student-athletes and campus community. The unprecedented agreement commencing in July speaks to the forward-thinking, strategic decisions necessary in today’s rapidly evolving college sports landscape.”

