SI Tix Bundling Famed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition With Tickets

For a limited time, consumers who purchase tickets for live events through Sports Illustrated’s new SI Tix platform will get a unique add-on bonus with their tickets: a copy of the magazine’s legendary swimsuit edition. The promotion began for orders occurring after June 1 of this year, and runs through orders made on July 31.

“We are always exploring unique ways to reward our customers for choosing SI Tix for their sports, concerts and theater ticket needs,” said Joe Flores, Chief Marketing Officer, SI Tix by Sports Illustrated. “The iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition is one of the most celebrated issues of the magazine every year, and as a part of the SI family, we couldn’t be more excited to offer a free copy of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 to anyone who makes a purchase on SI Tix from now through the end of July.”

First published in 1964, Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit edition has been an icon in American culture, helping grow the popularity of the bikini in its early years, and then serving as a launching pad for up-and-coming models for generations. The 2022 edition was launched in May, featuring four separate cover models. One, Yumi Nu, became the first Asian plus-size model to be featured on the magazine’s cover. Another, Maye Musk, became the oldest model ever to be featured on the cover at age 74. Singer Ciara and reality TV star Kim Kardashian were also cover subjects for the 2022 edition.

SI Tix customers who wish to redeem the offer for a free swimsuit edition copy can visit a dedicated page on the SI Tix website in over to put in for their copy. It should be noted that the issue cover will be chosen at random from what is available, but the inside contents are identical for all copies.

Those interested in learning more can visit swimsuit.si.com to see more on the 2022 magazine.

The promotion from SI Tix comes almost exactly a year following the platform’s launch, which came in June of 2021. The ticketing site is banking on disrupting the existing hierarchy of ticket resale giants by leveraging the enormous power of the Sports Illustrated brand (case in point: this promotion), as well as innovations in fee structure for consumer ticket transactions. Standard transactions are subject to a 20% fee, which is about 1/3 less than the industry average of 30% for marketplaces that do not use all-in pricing.

There are are regular promotions for reduced transaction fees when clients use Venmo to pay for their purchase on SI Tix, rotating weekly. This week, there is a $10 flat rate fee for customers using Venmo to pay for their purchase if their tickets are in the MLB, Hip Hop & Rap, or Comedy categories on the marketplace. The marketplace accepts all major credit cards, PayPal, PayPal Credit, PayPal Pay in 4, as well as Venmo. Promotions are updated regularly on the website and through their email newsletter.

