SI Tix, VaynerSports Offer Fight Week VIP Package Alongside UFC 276
IndustrySports June 29, 2022 Dave Clark 0
With UFC 276 coming this weekend in Las Vegas, SI Tix and VaynerSports have come together to offer a unique package of parties and meet & greets for the fans heading to fight week. The SI TIX x VaynerSports: Fight Week VIP Package includes a pre-fight dinner and meet & greet with fighters including Chris Weidman, Tony Ferguson and Aljamain Sterling, and an official post fight party.
The VIP offer runs $250 per pass, not including a ticket to the event itself, which are available as well through SI Tix and other marketplaces. UFC 276 is scheduled for July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with co-headlining title bouts between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier at the middleweight level and Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway for the featherweight crown. The full card is available below. The Fight Week VIP Package features dinner and a meet & greet at Kumi Mandalay Bay on July 1, with a post-fight after party on July 2 at Light Nightclub Mandalay Bay. Fighters appearing at the event are subject to change.
“We strive to create unique, immersive experiences for fans that they can’t get anywhere else,” said Joe Flores, Chief Marketing Officer of SI Tix by Sports Illustrated. “Our partnership with VaynerSports aligns with that mission, and together, we’re thrilled to offer SI Tix customers exclusive access to pre- and post-fight VIP events, as well as the opportunity to meet some of the sport’s top fighters and make their UFC 276 weekend in Las Vegas even more memorable.”
SI Tix launched almost exactly a year ago. The ticketing site is banking on disrupting the existing hierarchy of ticket resale giants by leveraging the enormous power of the Sports Illustrated brand (case in point: this promotion), as well as innovations in fee structure for consumer ticket transactions. Standard transactions are subject to a 20% fee, which is about 1/3 less than the industry average of 30% for marketplaces that do not use all-in pricing.
There are regular promotions for reduced transaction fees when clients use Venmo to pay for their purchase on SI Tix, rotating weekly. This week, there is a $10 flat rate fee for customers using Venmo to pay for their purchase if their tickets are in the Latin music, theater, or fighting categories on the marketplace. The marketplace accepts all major credit cards, PayPal, PayPal Credit, PayPal Pay in 4, as well as Venmo. Promotions are updated regularly on the website and through their email newsletter.
UFC 276 Card
Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier – Middleweight Title Fight
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway – Featherweight Title Fight
Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira
Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate
Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley
Andre Muniz vs. Uriah Hall
Jessica Eye vs. Maycee Barber
Brad Tavares vs. Dricus du Plessis
Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena
UFC 276 Ticket Links
UFC 276 tickets at SI Tix
UFC 276 tickets at AXS
UFC 276 tickets at SeatGeek
UFC 276 tickets at StubHub
UFC 276 tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-Year Membership
UFC 276 tickets at TicketMaster
UFC 276 tickets at TicketNetwork
UFC 276 tickets at TicketSmarter
UFC 276 tickets at Vivid Seats
Last Updated on June 29, 2022 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.