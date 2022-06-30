Travis Scott Sets First Major Post-Astroworld Show at London’s O2 Arena

Travis Scott is back from his post-Astroworld break, and will perform his first major headlining concert in London, announced this week. The rapper has...

Travis Scott is back from his post-Astroworld break, and will perform his first major headlining concert in London, announced this week. The rapper has already played smaller private and club concerts, and is headlining festivals, but his upcoming show at O2 Arena will be the first headlining solo performance since last fall’s Astroworld.

Tickets are on sale Friday for the concert, which takes place on August 6 at the O2. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster UK for Travis Scott, or resale marketplaces.

Scott has been one of the most bankable headlining acts in music for the past few years, but took a hard pause in the wake of Astroworld, where ten concert-goers were killed and hundreds more injured in a crowd crush incident while he performed in Houston. He and promoter Live Nation have been targeted by a slew of lawsuits in the wake of the tragedy, but he has largely claimed innocence in the affair, as he says he did not know of the injuries in the crowd until well after they had occurred and the show was halted.

After dropping from the public eye for several months, Scott first returned to the stage in small scale, reportedly performing privately around Coachella this spring, and then appearing on the bill for festivals in South America in the summer. More recently, he was announced as the Sunday headliner for the Day N’ Vegas festival, taking the stage on Labor Day weekend in the Goldenvoice-promoted event.

The short turnaround time between the announcement of the upcoming concert for Travis Scott and the show itself will make for an interesting take on whether or not Scott’s drawing power has been diminished – there is just over one month from the day tickets are on sale to the concert itself, which is being held in a venue that can host as many as 20,000. Should it sell quickly and see strong secondary ticketing activity, odds are promoters will be right back to putting Scott at the top of their lists when building festival plans.

Last Updated on June 30, 2022 by Dave Clark