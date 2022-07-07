AEG Announces David Jones to New Chief Information Officer Post

AEG has appointed David Jones to a new role, announcing the London-based executive as the company’s Chief Information Officer, AEG Global Technology. The role...

AEG has appointed David Jones to a new role, announcing the London-based executive as the company’s Chief Information Officer, AEG Global Technology. The role will include Jones taking over core responsibility for the entertainment giant’s technology strategy across its U.S., European, and Asia-Pacific operations. Jones is being elevated from the CIO role for AEG Europe, and will remain based in the UK after the expansion of his responsibility.

“The development of AEG Global Technology further underscores AEG’s commitment to ensuring all of our venues, teams and businesses have the digital infrastructure necessary to continue delivering differentiated live, event customer experiences,” said Ted Fikre, Vice Chairman and Chief Legal and Development Officer, AEG. “With his exceptional background and history of creating innovative solutions to AEG’s technology needs, David is ideally qualified to oversee and spearhead the development of technology required to continue to transform our business into the future.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, AEG is one of the world’s largest entertainment operations, managing more than 300 arenas, stadiums and convention centers on its facilities side, producing and promoting events through its promotions business, operating sports franchises and venues, as well as a partnerships wing that manages business opportunities and sponsorships. It claims that AEG operations service more than 160 million consumers every year through its various arms – and this role is expected to manage the data that such consumer touchpoints generate.

“As we look ahead, consumer-focused and data-rich technology capabilities will be core to AEG’s success. The formation of our new AEG Global Technology division will bring together our talented technology staff in the US, Europe and beyond into one team and will ensure that we are able to deliver best-in-class technology solutions today, and in the future. I am thrilled to be leading the company forward on this journey,” said Jones.

In the role, Jones will manage the deployment of technological expertise and support across the business, while simultaneously overseeing the information security and privacy operations. The gathering and management of consumer data has become a central feature of business operations for many industries, and live events are no different. The use of mobile-only ticketing technology enables the harvesting of enormous amounts of personal consumer data, necessitating the increased focus on this valuable (and sensitive) asset. Other technology on the way includes biometric data, which AXS has already embraced (though subsequently backing off of using) through its Amazon One palm deployment plans.

The full release on Jones’ promotion to CIO is available at AEG’s website.

