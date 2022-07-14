Drake Announces October World Weekend Shows in Toronto

Drake dropped plans for a “Road to OVO Fest Tour” October World Weekend in Toronto this week, set for July 28-August 1. The shows...

Drake dropped plans for a “Road to OVO Fest Tour” October World Weekend in Toronto this week, set for July 28-August 1. The shows will take place at History and Budweiser Stage, with Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lil Baby, and an act called “All Canadian North Stars” on the poster.

Drake himself shared the poster through his social media, adding on Instagram: “I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary, but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!! More event announcements to come.”

OVO Fest itself was last held in 2019, but is in the works for a return this year to Toronto, according to Drake. For this “road to” event, the All Canadian Northstars will get things started with a show on Thursday, July 28 at History. Chris Brown and Lil Baby will perform at Budweiser Stage on Friday, July 29. Then Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj will anchor the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for August 1, also at Budweiser Stage. Tickets for the event are on sale this week, available beginning Friday, July 15.

Performers for the return of OVO Fest itself have not yet been released, nor have dates for the event.

Drake has been busy in 2022, releasing the album Honestly, Nevermind in June, seeing the album debut at No. 1 in the US Billboard 200, the 11th time the performer has landed atop that chart with a record.

