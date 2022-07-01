Lizzo, Live Nation, Rage Pledge Post-Roe Support to Reproductive Orgs.

In the wake of last week’s Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that effectively overturned Roe v. Wade...

In the wake of last week’s Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that effectively overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion in the United States, there has been an outpouring of anger and pledges of support for reproductive rights organizations from many in the live entertainment business. Many performers have spoken out against the decision, which will allow states to pass restrictions on access to abortion, or ban the procedures outright.

“All these irrelevant, old motherf******, trying to tell us what to do with our bodies,” Phoebe Bridgers told the audience at Glastonbury festival in the UK, to cheers. Bridgers has been open about having an abortion herself, and pledged a portion of her ticket sales would go to support The Mariposa Fund before the decision was announced.

“So many women and so many girls are gonna die because of this,” said Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury, right before launching into a performance of Ceelo Green’s “F*ck You” alongside Lily Allen to the approval of the audience.

Lizzo and Rage Against the Machine both responded to the decision with financial support. Lizzo pledged $500,000 in funds from her upcoming tour to support Planned Parenthood, a donation which will be matched by executives at Live Nation. Rage Against The Machine announced that $475,000 in funds raised by the sale of charity tickets at Alpine Valley and the United Center will go to support reproductive rights organizations in Wisconsin and Illinois, respectively.

“We are disgusted by the repeal of Roe V. Wade and the devastating impact it will have on tens of millions of people,” the brand wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “Over half of the country (26 states) is likely to ban or seriously restrict abortion very soon, if not immediately, which will have a disproportionate impact on poor, working class and undocumented BIPOC communities.”

“Like the many women who have organized sophisticated railroads of resistance to challenge these attacks on our collective reproductive freedom, we must continue to resist,” it continued.

Halsey directly challenged her own fans, speaking out on stage at a concert last week, and then taking to social media to chirp some who had walked out of the show as well as others who had complained that they didn’t go to the concert to hear politics.

The “people pay to see you sing not hear your views” argument is so dumb. No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose. Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism. — h (@halsey) June 29, 2022

NPR has kept a comprehensive list of these and other public statements regarding the Dobbs decision.

