Reba McEntire Announces Reba: Live In Concert Fall Run

Reba McEntire has announced plans for an arena tour in the fall of 2022, bringing Reba: Live In Concert to 17 cities across the U.S. The tour dates begin in October and will feature special guest Terri Clark across the entire span of performances.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Tickets for the Reba: Live in Concert tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public on Friday, July 15. Prior to that, fans will have access to presales beginning with an exclusive for Citi cardmembers that kicks off on Tuesday, July 12. There will be a concurrent presale for those signed up for Reba McEntire’s email list (sign-up here).

McEntire has already toured this year, having taken to the road in the first month of 2022, performing 23 shows through mid-March. This tour kicks off with a show at Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana on October 13 and continues for just over a month before it wraps up on November 19 at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. In between, stops include Bridgestone Arena (Nashville), Moody Center (Austin), Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Indianapolis), and FedEx Forum (Memphis). There are no repeat cities from earlier in the year on the run.

Links to ticket purchase options and the full list of scheduled dates are below:

REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, 2022 Dates

October 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center

November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

