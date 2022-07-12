SeatGeek Inks Deal as Official Ticket Marketplace of NASCAR

SeatGeek is expanding its relationship with NASCAR, announced as the racing brand’s Official Ticket Marketplace Partner on Tuesday. The multi-year deal comes on the...

SeatGeek is expanding its relationship with NASCAR, announced as the racing brand’s Official Ticket Marketplace Partner on Tuesday. The multi-year deal comes on the heels of a limited partnership between the companies for the Daytona 500 earlier this year, but now will involve all of the races at tracks owned and operated by NASCAR as well as the company itself.

According to SeatGeek, its work with the Daytona 500 saw marketplace sales for the event increased by nearly 30x over the 2021 edition. Between that and the ticket business’s best-in-class NPS scores indicating consumer satisfaction with the platform, the decision to expand the relationship came easy to NASCAR.

​“Fans from all 50 states and 41 different countries across five continents descended upon Daytona to experience the 64th running of the Great American race this past February,” said Daryl Wolfe, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, NASCAR. “Our new partners at SeatGeek did a tremendous job integrating into our ticket sales ecosystem and providing fans with a frictionless process to buy tickets best-suited for their race day needs. Expanding our partnership across all NASCAR owned and operated tracks was an easy decision.”

As an Official Partner of NASCAR, SeatGeek will have a presence across all NASCAR-owned tracks and Digital Properties, linking fans directly to SeatGeek’s NASCAR Racing HQ to buy tickets for an upcoming race. SeatGeek will also become a member of NASCAR Fuel For Business Council, allowing them to connect with NASCAR’s broad base of Official Partners on business-to-business opportunities and co-promotions.

“Our partnership with NASCAR helps us engage with one of the most passionate fan bases in sports. To us, this isn’t just a ticketing deal, it’s a true partnership,” said Jeff Ianello, EVP of Client Partnerships at SeatGeek. “After a hugely successful Daytona 500, it was apparent to us that we are two like-minded brands that prioritize putting the fan experience at the forefront of everything we do. Together, we will create only the best experiences for the NASCAR fans of today and tomorrow.”

The full release announcing the partnership is available here.

