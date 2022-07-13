Ticketmaster, South Carolina Extend Ticketing Partnership

The University of South Carolina and Ticketmaster announced an extension of their long-standing deal for the ticketing of Gamecock athletics. The deal includes the...

The University of South Carolina and Ticketmaster announced an extension of their long-standing deal for the ticketing of Gamecock athletics. The deal includes the ticketing for all athletics games, concerts, and events inside Williams-Brice Stadium, Colonial Life Arena, and Gamecock Club events, as well as other university events for students.

Mobile-only ticketing is central to the deal, with all tickets locked to the Ticketmaster system via mobile devices, allowing for tremendous data gathering capabilities for Ticketmaster and its partners, as well as the university. Home game tickets are authenticated due to their being locked into the proprietary system, and a “virtual venue” is available for those shopping for tickets to events at Williams-Brice Stadium and Colonial Life Arena, providing a 3D view from every section of the stadium.

“Gamecock Athletics has been one of our most forward-thinking partners in collegiate sports,” said Clay Luter, Ticketmaster Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Sports. “We value their partnership and look forward to working together to continually innovate and improve upon the fan experience in all of their venues.”

As part of a major 2000 renovation of Williams-Brice Stadium, the technology at the venue was enhanced, helping avoid any issues inherent to the mobile-only ticketing experience, such as spotty internet for those hoping to access tickets on their devices amid the crowd crush at gate entry and at the entry to restricted club areas for fans.

“Ticketmaster has been a great partner to us,” said Ray Tanner, Athletic Director for the University of South Carolina. “As we continuously look to improve and enhance Williams-Brice Stadium, and all of our Athletic facilities, we are thrilled to extend our relationship.”

The Gamecocks are a member of the Southeastern Conference, arguably the premier football league in all of college football. Their football program finished 7-6 in 2021 under first-year head coach Shane Beamer defeating North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to close the season. The school has captured NCAA championships in baseball (2), women’s basketball (2), and women’s track and field.

University of South Carolina Gamecocks Ticket Links

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Gametime

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at SeatGeek

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Tickets at Vivid Seats

Last Updated on July 13, 2022 by Dave Clark