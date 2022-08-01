Billy Crystal’s ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Closing in September

Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night is going to play its final show on September 4 at the Nederlander Theatre, completing a run started in the...

Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night is going to play its final show on September 4 at the Nederlander Theatre, completing a run started in the spring of this year. Billy Crystal both co-writes the book and portrays the Buddy Young Jr. character in this musical comedy which was adapted from the 1992 film of the same name.

“Bringing Mr. Saturday Night to the Broadway stage and experiencing the laughter and tears this show generates has truly been one of the high points of my career,” Crystal said in a statement. “It has been a joyous experience to make my musical comedy debut at the age of 74, and I thank everyone involved.”

Stating that Buddy Young Jr. had been part of his life for many decades, Crystal added he was honored that he had been able to share him with the audiences at the Nederlander Theatre.

Crystal counted numerous names to thank in his statement, “my co-writers Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel; director John Rando; our composer and lyricist, Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, and our music director David O; my vocal coach David Stroud; our choreographer Ellenore Scott; Scott Pask and our entire design team; our musicians and crew; the best producing partner you could ask for, Jimmy Nederlander; and the fantastic cast,” and he went on, “ each of whom I have great affection for and who made me so proud to act with every show.”

Nominated for five Tony Awards for best musical, book and score in addition to the performances by Crystal and Shoshana Bean, the show was, however, reported by the New York Times to have faced soft sales at the box office, playing to houses that were 61 percent full, according to the Broadway League.

Following the story of a comedian called Buddy Young Jr. who tries to revive his career in television business, Mr. Saturday Night will have had 28 previews and 116 regular performances by the time its closing on September 4. Mr. Saturday Night is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The score for the show features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green, and choreography by Ellenore Scott. Tony Award winner John Rando directs. Click for tickets to the show.

It has been revealed recently that Billy Crystal is going to star in an upcoming Apple TV+ series Before in which he also takes a role as an executive producer.

