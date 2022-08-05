Billy Joel, Chris Stapleton Headline Atlanta’s ATLive Weekend

Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton are the headliners for the 2022 edition of ATLive, which was announced for its return to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium...

Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton are the headliners for the 2022 edition of ATLive, which was announced for its return to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the fall. The two-night affair will return for its third year in the city, with a twin-bill of performers filling the back-to-back nights.

Billy Joel will headline the show on Friday, Nov. 11, with Lionel Richie and Sheryl Crow joining him. On Saturday, Nov. 12, Chris Stapleton leads the lineup with Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt opening the show, which is put together by AMB Sports & Entertainment. The promoter touts ATLive as “bringing the hottest artists under one roof for one of the most exciting multi-day music events in the Southeast.”

“We are proud to announce an incredible lineup of artists for ATLive,” said Tim Zulawski, senior vice president and chief revenue officer for AMB Sports & Entertainment. “The ATLive concert series has quickly become a must-see event for Atlanta and the southeast, delivering a world-class experience at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with some of the greatest artists of this generation.”

Tickets are on sale to the general public on Friday, August 12. Presales are already underway for the performances, with held-back seats available for purchase by American Express card members or those interested in paying “official platinum” prices for their seats. There will also be presales for sponsors, promoters, and performers throughout the next several days before the general public can access the tickets. As of Friday morning, prices range from $59 (plus fees) through to an official platinum seat in the front row currently at $1,270 (plus fees) for the Saturday show headlined by Chris Stapleton. For Friday and Billy Joel, the lowest price currently shown is $69 (plus fees), with an official platinum high of $1,401 (plus fees). Tickets are sold separately by show.

Last year’s ATLive featured a twin bill headlined by George Strait and Metallica on consecutive nights.

