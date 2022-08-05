Ticketmaster Launches Ticket Sales Integration With TikTok

Ticketmaster has gained a new potential market for its ticket sales offerings, launching an integration this week with the social video sharing app TikTok....

Ticketmaster has gained a new potential market for its ticket sales offerings, launching an integration this week with the social video sharing app TikTok. The integration allows creators on the app to search for events that are being sold through the Live Nation-owned ticketing giant, and add them to their post.

“This partnership brings together the world’s largest ticket marketplace and TikTok’s more than 1 billion monthly active users. It will empower event organizers and creators to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way. Ticketmaster is continually improving how fans discover the events they love on the platforms that mean the most to them, giving fans a streamlined way to buy tickets. Ticketmaster wants to meet fans where they are and, right now, so many of them are on TikTok.”

TikTok was launched in 2016, originally known as Douyin in China, where it was developed and initially deployed. From its beginnings as a platform geared towards sharing videos of lipsyncing and dancing along with music, the app has exploded – it was the seventh-most downloaded app in the 2010s despite launching well into the second half of the decade. It has been downloaded more than three billion times, and reportedly has 1.2 billion monthly active users. It has launched its most popular content creators into the stratosphere of public consciousness, making stars of users like dancers Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, magician Zach King, singer Loren Gray, and beat boxer Spencer Knight, all of whom have more than 40 million followers on the app.

The partnership is similar to an integration with Snapchat that Ticketmaster entered earlier this year. The dominant ticketing provider also has integrations with YouTube, Pandora, and Spotify, allowing its events to be accessed across the digital ecosystem. Only “select” accounts are able to integrate the new Ticketmaster link sharing feature at this point, with Demi Lovato, One Republic, Usher, the Backstreet Boys, and the WWE among those who have been approved for the initial launch.

