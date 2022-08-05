Drake/Young Money Reunion Show Rescheduled on Short Notice

The Young Money Reunion featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, and Micki Minaj is back on, set for Saturday at Budweiser Stage in Toronto. The show...

The Young Money Reunion featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, and Micki Minaj is back on, set for Saturday at Budweiser Stage in Toronto. The show being on was announced just as abruptly as the show being postponed was announced earlier, going up on Thursday afternoon, just over 48 hours before the curtain lifts.

Negative test…positive outcome…this was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa @Drake pic.twitter.com/d6ZvSYp0dJ — OVO Sound (@OVOSound) August 4, 2022

Initially scheduled for a week earlier, the young money reunion was part of the October World Weekend lineup of shows announced in the middle of July. A July 28 show featuring the All Canadian North Stars went of at History, and Chris Brown and Lil Baby performed at Budweiser Stage the following night, but the main event was called off at the last minute after Drake says he tested positive for COVID.

At the time of the postponement, Drake promised that the show would be “rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” and appears to have meant it, claiming the arena in his hometown of Toronto for just a week after the initial scheduled date. Some fans have been critical of the extremely short timetable for both the postponement and rescheduling, pointing out that the last-minute notification on both ends is costing some fans thousands in wasted travel costs, and many likely won’t be able to make the short notice trip if they don’t live in short range of Toronto.

Tickets remain on sale for the event, “official platinum” priced tickets or resale tickets all that remains for purchase. Tickets range from $334 for a general admission ticket on the lawn all the way up to $3,082 for a box seat for members of TicketClub.com. Other ticket purchase options are linked below.

Drake Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGAseats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Gametime

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Last Updated on August 5, 2022 by Dave Clark