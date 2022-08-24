Metallica, Mariah Carey Anchor Global Citizen Central Park Bill

Metallica, Mariah Carey, The Jonas Brothers and more have been announced as headlining performers at the annual Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central...

Metallica, Mariah Carey, The Jonas Brothers and more have been announced as headlining performers at the annual Global Citizen Festival in New York’s Central Park. The tenth year of the festival will take place on September 24, and will be hosted by actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a Global Citizen Ambassador.

The event supports an international nonprofit, which aims to raise awareness and help take action about poverty, climate change, hunger and other inequities worldwide. The festival attenders are requested to download the Global Citizen app or take action on a series of the campaign’s issues such as signing petitions, calling their political representatives, and more by visiting the organization’s website globalcitizen.org in order to earn points [free access] for the concerts. There are also passes available through some ticket resale outlets.

Emphasizing that the festival will be more of a call to action to immediately address numerous international crises, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans says decades of systemic and political failures have led humanity into the midst of converging and rapidly deteriorating crises; climate, hunger, health, war and conflict.

“The most marginalized populations are paying the price of the stagnant inaction of our leaders, and now millions of lives, and the future of our planet, are at stake. We refuse to just stand by and watch!” he adds.

According to the report by Associated Press, Global Citizen says it hopes to use the platform provided by the concerts to encourage fans to ask for specific changes from government, business and philanthropy leaders.

The nonprofit organization considers the festival as a means of demanding change by inviting citizens and festival attenders to ask the United States to donate more toward fighting climate change and collect $500 million in donations for farmers in Africa so they can grow more crops, rather than depending on wheat and fertilizer from Ukraine and Russia. Calling on the wealthiest nations to invest in girls’ education, sexual and reproductive health and economic empowerment are also among the specific demands.

The festival is also located in Accra, Ghana on the very same day, including performances by Usher, SZA and H.E.R.

While New York’s Central Park features Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía, African country’s Black Star Square simultaneously hosts Usher, H.E.R., SZA, Stormzy and TEMS on September 24.

Both events will be broadcast and streamed on ABC, ABC News Live, FX, Hulu, Twitter, YouTube and other outlets.

The Global Citizen Festival have featured live performances by Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Band of Horses, K’Naan, Rihanna, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Pearl Jam, Stevie Wonder, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, and many more around the world since its inaugural event in September 2012.

Since its first Global Citizen Festival in 2012, the advocacy organization estimates that it has helped direct $41.4 billion to its causes and improved the lives of more than 1.15 billion people.

Global Citizen Festival Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Last Updated on August 24, 2022 by Dave Clark