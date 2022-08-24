Paciolan Strikes Ticketing, Marketing Deal With Fairfield University

Fairfield University and Paciolan announced a partnership to cover the Connecticut university’s ticketing and marketing operations for its athletics and other events on campus....

Fairfield University and Paciolan announced a partnership to cover the Connecticut university’s ticketing and marketing operations for its athletics and other events on campus. The new relationship will bring purchasing process and customer engagement to the next level thanks to mobile services and integration systems. The Paciolan assistance is going to involve mobile ticketing and technologies for concerts, events at college’s new arena opening this fall, external campus, and alumni events as well as Stags Athletics.

Jennifer Anderson, Fairfield University Vice President of Marketing and Communications, thinks that they can elevate their customer experience, improve their cross-institutional data insights and raise the bar with technology for their community with this partnership.

“We look forward to modernizing our events engagement and ticketing process across campus,” she says.

The integrated system enables fans to purchase and receive mobile tickets easily besides managing profiles directly from mobile devices. It also helps them transfer or exchange tickets with other fans if they cannot attend a specific event. Fairfield Athletics, on the other hand, is going to have a rich insight about a complete view of fans, season ticket holders, and donors to create personalized programs.

While Fairfield University prepares for the new multi-purpose on-campus arena whose opening is slated for November 2022, Paciolan sets its digital team to work, too, regarding marketing solutions, digital campaign, building marketing and sales strategies. The 3,500-seat arena is expected to serve as the home for the Fairfield Basketball and Volleyball teams, concerts, academic gatherings, and other larger on-campus events.

Paul Schlickmann, Vice President for Athletics, Fairfield University, highlights the fan experience like Jennifer Anderson, stating: “As we prepare to debut a new arena on campus for our basketball and volleyball programs, it is imperative to partner with innovative organizations such as Paciolan to enhance the fan experience from the moment the building opens. With Paciolan’s innovative software, Stags fans will enjoy a turnkey ticket buying process while also supporting the needs of our new outbound ticket sales team.”

Kim Damron President and CEO, Paciolan, says that they are proud to partner with Fairfield University to offer an integrated ticketing, marketing, and fundraising platform. “The mobile ticketing capabilities will also help elevate the customer experience for all events on campus,” Damron comments.

Paciolan has also expanded relationship with The University of Oklahoma lately, including the focus on the implementation of NIL (name, image, likeness) programs.

