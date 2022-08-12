Travis Scott Plans Las Vegas Residency at Zouk Nightclub

Travis Scott’s return to performances took another step this month, as the rapper announced plans for a residency at a night club in Las...

Travis Scott’s return to performances took another step this month, as the rapper announced plans for a residency at a night club in Las Vegas. Scott will bring his “Road to Utopia” show to Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for seven shows, beginning in September.

“Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. “His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

“From his music and fashion to unprecedented brand collaborations, Travis Scott is a one-of-a-kind, multi-talented artist. His residency will bring a new level of energy to Resorts World Las Vegas and add to the property’s diverse list of entertainment and nightlife offerings,” said Ronn Nicolli, Chief Marketing Officer of Resorts World Las Vegas.

Scott had been at the forefront of hip hop and a popular festival headliner, but his career took a hard pause following a tragic turn at his Astroworld Festival last fall, where eight concertgoers were killed and scores more injured during a crowd crush incident. In the wake of that, Scott took a break from performing while he and promoter Live Nation and others faced a slew of lawsuits and allegations related to the performance not being stopped in a timely fashion, as well as safety protocols at the event. He returned to performances earlier this summer, and will perform his first headlining show at London’s O2 Arena in September. Plans to headline the Day N’ Vegas Festival were dashed when the event was called off over “logistics and timing” issues.

Zouk Nightclub is a 2,160 capacity club within the Resorts World Las Vegas campus, touting itself as the most technologically advanced club in Las Vegas. Tickets for Scott’s Road to Utopia residency start at $75 for general admission for females and $125 for males, due to the common tactic of nightclubs tacking an arguably discriminatory upcharge for male patrons. Tickets are currently on sale for the first two announced shows, which take place on September 17 and October 15 of this year. Other dates are expected to be announced as the residency progresses.

