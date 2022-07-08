Day N Vegas Festival Canceled; Logistics, Timing Issues Cited

Day N Vegas Festival which was originally scheduled for September 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds has been canceled. The festival was to...

Day N Vegas Festival which was originally scheduled for September 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds has been canceled. The festival was to be the return to the American stage as a headliner for Travis Scott, who has kept a relatively low profile since the tragedy at Astroworld last fall, but who also has festival headlining slots coming up in South America as well as a UK solo show on his calendar.

Day N’ Vegas promoter Goldenvoice announced that a combination of logistics, timing and production issues forced them to cancel Day N Vegas for 2022, in a statement on the festival’s website.

“The refund process will begin immediately, and funds will appear back to your account within the next 2-4 weeks. All orders will be refunded to the credit card used to complete purchase.” The statement followed.

Those who purchased a festival pass(es) via AXS and had questions about the refund process, were requested to contact AXS via support.axs.com.

SZA, and J. Cole were also set to headline the festival, which was also rumored to be suffering from unexpectedly weak ticket sales. According to Los Angeles Times, ticket sales had not met expectations, an inside information confirmed by industry executive with knowledge of the festival. “The looming recession has impacted ticket sales for festivals, including Day N Vegas,” a source also said.

Speaking to Billboard, sources who were close to the concert promoter blamed the location and time of the Day N Vegas, being held on Labor Day Weekend in Las Vegas, which is historically one of the hottest weekends of the month. In 2021, Day N Vegas was held in November when the weather is considerably cooler.

The hip-hop and R&B event was scheduled to host many more performers including Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Baby Keen, Jhene Aiko, Pusha T, Blxst, Joji, Don Toliver, Summer Walker, Trippie Redd, and Jorja Smith.

Last Updated on July 8, 2022 by Dave Clark