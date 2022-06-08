Travis Scott, SZA, J. Cole to Headline Day N Vegas Festival in September

LATEST
Musicmusic festivalsTop Story June 8, 2022 Dave Clark 0

Travis Scott has been announced as the Sunday headliner for the Day N Vegas festival in September, the rapper’s first headlining slot for a U.S. festival since the tragedy at Houston’s Astroworld in the fall of 2021. SZA and J. Cole will headline Day N Vegas on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Other performers scheduled for Day N Vegas include Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Baby Keen, Jhene Aiko, Pusha T, Blxst, Joji, Don Toliver, Summer Walker, Trippie Redd, and Jorja Smith. The 3-day affair will feature full lineups on all three days over the Labor Day Weekend schedule, with days beginning at 4 p.m. to avoid the potentially blistering temperatures in Las Vegas. Both Scott and J. Cole were headliners for the first Day N Vegas event, which took place in 2019. The full lineup by day is available below.

Tickets for Day N Vegas are on sale beginning Friday, June 10. There will be a presale beginning at 10 a.m. (Pacific), which fans can register for at the festival website. Pass prices for Day N Vegas 2022 begin at $429.95 plus fees for 3-day General Admission access. VIP 3-day passes start at $899.95 plus fees, while single day GA passes start at $229.95.

Travis Scott’s appearance will no doubt be something of a lightning rod for the event and its promoter, Goldenvoice. Scott had gone on what amounted to a personal pause in the wake of Astroworld, which saw ten killed and hundreds injured during a crowd crush while Scott was onstage – for which many have blamed the performer and promoter Live Nation, both verbally and in the form of a flurry of lawsuits. More recently, he has begun performing again and appearing on the bill at festivals abroad, but Day N Vegas is the first in the United States to bring him back to the festival setting where he has seen so much success in his career.

Day N Vegas 2022 Full Lineup

FRIDAY, September 2

SZA, Playboi Carti, Summer Walker, Trippie Redd, Jorja Smith, City Girls, Lil Tjay, Amine, Jay Rock, Smino, UMI, Doechii, Bino Rideaux, Tobe Nwigwe, LUCKI, TINK, Conway The Machine, Mahalia, Night Lovell, Saucy Santana, BlueBucksClan, Cruel Santino, Reason, Maxo Kream, Coast Contra, Zachari, Buddy, Genesis Owusu, Coco & Clair Clair, YVNGXCHRIS, LaRussell, Cruza, Angelo Mota, DESTIN CONRAD, Sid Shyne, Sef

SATURDAY, September 2

J. Cole, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Joji, Don Toliver, Vince Staples, Sabrina Claudio, T-Pain, J.I.D., Masego, Hiatus Kaiyote, Syd, Saba, Kiana Lede, BIA, OHGEESY, Emotional Oranges, Tierra Whack, Benny The Butcher, Ken Carson, P-Lo, Orion Sun, Ama Lou, Lute, GUAP, Samm Henshaw, COZZ, OMEN, Kyle Dion, Sofia Valdes, MARQUS CLAE, AUGUST 08, Grace Weber

SUNDAY, September 3

Travis Scott, Baby Keem, Jhene Aiko, Pusha T, Blxst, Freddie Gibbs, Steve Lacy, dvsn, Tems, EARTHGANG, Chloe, Babyface Ray, Sheck Wes, Ravyn Lenae, City Morgue, AG Club, NoCap, Carlotte Day Wilson, WESTSIDE BOOGIE, thuy, Capella Grey, Mike Dimes, Tanna Leone, Bktherula, Yeek, Kali, Erica Banks, Money Man, Jazz Cartier, Amindi, GRIP, Pink Siifu, Zalik, Armand Hammer

